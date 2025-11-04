Ghana: Stonebwoy to Thrill Guests At Golden Jubilee Swag Awards

TOP Ghanaian music icon and afropop star, Stonebwoy, is billed as the headline artist for the entertainment aspect of the Golden Jubilee edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

To mark this half-century milestone, SWAG confirms an unprecedented union of sporting excellence and explosive musical entertainment and an atmosphere of unbridled celebration, a statement from the association hinted.

"The hitmaker's inclusion on the bill is not merely a performance; it is a cultural statement, cementing the award ceremony's status as the nation's premier event for recognising and celebrating sporting excellence," it indicated.

Stonebwoy, known globally for his electrifying blend of Afro-dancehall, reggae, and Afropop, represents the dynamic and triumphant spirit that the SWAG Awards seek to celebrate.

His own career trajectory, marked by relentless drive, international collaborations, and numerous accolades, mirrors the dedication and success of the sportsmen and women being honoured.

As a prominent cultural ambassador for Ghana, the leader of Bhim Nation brings a massive platform and an infectious energy capable of uniting the diverse attendees -- from decorated former champions to current record-breakers and respected dignitaries.

The Golden Jubilee SWAG Awards is a moment of deep reverence for Ghanaian sporting history.

"The night is designed to honour top athletes in the year under review and the legacy of legends who paved the way and inspire the next generation of stars. This context makes Stonebwoy's role particularly crucial. He will provide the soundtrack to triumph -- a vibrant, modern score that reflects the high aspirations of the nation. Stonebwoy will deliver a blowout that matches the ceremony's grandeur," it added.

SWAG assures attendees of a high-energy stage craft by Stonebwoy, which often includes dynamic choreography and powerful vocal delivery. His performance is expected to be the capstone event dedicated to five decades of sporting glory, leaving an indelible mark on the memories of all patrons.

On the evening, several personalities including sports men and women, administrators, coaches, officials, and institutions would be honoured.

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, will be the guest of honour.

The SWAG has expressed gratitude to GCB Bank, National Petroleum Authority, Stanbic Bank, Ghana Free Zones Authority, OmniBSIC Bank, SIC Insurance, Lufart, Goldbod, KGL, and Phoenix Insurance for their support toward the organisation of the awards.