Nigeria: Police, Thugs Take Over PDP Secretariat, As Mohammed Resumes As Acting Chairman

There was heavy security presence at the national headquarters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, as the party's former Vice Chairman (North-central), Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, assumed office as acting National Chairman.

Mohammed and his supporters had earlier gathered at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office of PDP, where he addressed them, announcing that he would be taking over as the acting national chairman

The national chairman, Ambassador Illya Damagum's camp that suspended the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; National Legal Adviser, Kamalfeem Ajibade; and National Organising Secretary, Bature Umar, were nowhere near the PDP office.

Mohammed was named as acting national chairman of PDP by the Anyanwu-led National Working Committee (NWC), after it announced the suspension of Damagun and the national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The police later released teargas canisters, as some staff of the party tried to evict Anyanwu from office.

Mohammed was taken round the PDP office by the embattled national secretary as part of efforts to show him the offices and staff of the party.

In his maiden address, Mohammed said, "We are all aware of the current pitiable state of our glorious party because of the actions and inactions of our leaders and members. From being the ruling party for 16 uninterrupted years to being an opposition party for over 10 years now at the national level, from being a formidable opposition to a now humbled opposition owing to the unexplainable, unconscionable defections of Governors, Legislators and Council Chairmen, et al.

"I have accepted to become Acting National Chairman at this difficult time through the mercy of God and instrumentality of very critical stakeholders of this party. My job here as Acting National Chairman is simple: 'Heal the party of its wounds and end factionalisation. Reposition the party and make it law-abiding.

"And to plan an all-inclusive National Convention, and hand over to a properly elected National Working Committee (NWC), after concluding all the outstanding congresses at the zonal, state, local government and ward levels.

"Hand over this our beloved party back to her true owners, the Nigerian people. I want to assure all PDP faithful, critical stakeholders and Nigerians at large, that a new dawn has come and with it the renaissance of the PDP.

"I cannot do this seemingly difficult job alone, I will need all your support, prayers and genuine commitment to join hands on lifting our party, the PDP upwards. Consultations are already ongoing and in due course we will have our NEC meeting."