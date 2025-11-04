Nigeria: With 95% of Nigerians Using Road Transport, Pressure On Infrastructure Growing - Govt

The federal government has disclosed that approximately 95 per cent of Nigerians rely on road transport for their movement and the transportation of goods and services across the country, raising the amount of pressure on the available infrastructure.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunsho Adebiyi, spoke while delivering his Address at the 30th Meeting of the National Council on Works, which opened yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He explained that despite the development of other modes of transportation such as rail, air, and water, road transport remains the dominant means of mobility in Nigeria -- a situation that places enormous pressure on the nation's road infrastructure.

"The resultant effect is heavy traffic volume and rapid deterioration of our pavements caused by heavy-duty vehicles and cargo movements," a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, quoted him as saying.

Adebiyi emphasised that the completion and effective utilisation of the national rail network would significantly reduce road congestion, improve safety, and enhance economic efficiency. "If rail transport becomes fully operational and reliable, many Nigerians would prefer to travel by train. It is cheaper, safer, faster, and less stressful," he disclosed.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, for hosting the event and for the warm hospitality extended to delegates. He noted that holding the Council meeting in Ado Ekiti was symbolic, as it provides an opportunity to showcase the state's infrastructure development strides.

He also lauded the Minister of Works, David Umahi and Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, for their leadership and untiring commitment to improving the nation's road network, ensuring transparency in project implementation and management, and upholding professional standards in engineering practice.

The theme of the 30th National Council on Works: "Discipline, Transparency, and Innovation in Engineering Practice,", he said, underscored the federal government's resolve to entrench integrity, accountability, and creativity in infrastructure management and delivery.

According to Adebiyi, the theme reflected the nation's commitment to ensuring value for money in public projects through ethical practices, openness in procurement, and the adoption of modern technologies to achieve durable and sustainable infrastructure.

He further called on all delegates and other stakeholders to engage in constructive deliberations during the technical sessions to develop practical strategies that will enhance service delivery, strengthen institutional capacity, and promote economic diversification through efficient road networks.

The meeting brought together Commissioners of Works from all the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Permanent Secretaries, Directors, representatives of professional bodies, contractors, and other key stakeholders in the works and infrastructure sectors.

In her remarks, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Works, Emily Sounde, emphasised that the National Council on Works remains a veritable platform for formulating policies and strategies that guide the growth and performance of Nigeria's infrastructure sector.

She reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to evidence-based policy formulation, robust data systems, continuous research, and stakeholder engagement -- all in line with national priorities and global best practices.

She encouraged delegates to use the opportunity of the forum to evaluate current policies, identify implementation gaps, and propose actionable strategies to improve service delivery and sustainability in the works sector.

Speaking earlier, the Director of Civil Engineering, Ekiti State Ministry of Works, B. J. Oke reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ethical governance, transparent procurement processes, and sustainable infrastructure delivery. "As we commence this important engagement, let us approach our deliberations with discipline in thought, transparency in purpose, and innovation in action -- for these remain the enduring foundations of progress in Nigeria's engineering and works sector," he stressed.