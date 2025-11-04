Nigeria: Tinubu Has Ordered AGF to Withdraw Court Cases Against Me - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to withdraw all court cases filed against her.

The female lawmaker made the disclosure during a Facebook Live video on Tuesday morning, after she was allegedly prevented from travelling out of the country at the airport following what she described as a direct order from Senate President Godswill Akpabio to seize her international passport.

She explained that the President had already intervened in her case, saying there was no reason for her passport to be seized by Immigration officials.

"There was no order. Yes, I know I have two Federal Government cases against me, of which the President of Nigeria instructed the Attorney-General of the Federation to cancel, to withdraw the cases," she stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu actually spoke to Godswill Akpabio to terminate all the cases against me because he admitted, he agreed that they were politically witch-hunting me with cases. So there is no reason why my passport should be withheld at the international airport. You have no right to that, madam."

Visibly upset, the Kogi Central Senator showed the immigration officers in the background, claiming they had withheld her passport for more than 20 minutes.

"Is Godswill Akpabio so important? Why is he overruling boundaries?" she asked. "Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has instructed the Comptroller-General of Customs to deny me exit, to withhold my passport. This is wrong."

Akpoti-Uduaghan said this was not the first time her travel had been restricted.

Recall that the Federal Government filed a fresh charge against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the Federal High Court, Abuja, intensifying its legal battle against the female lawmaker. The new charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/195/25, was instituted on May 22, 2025, barely weeks after a similar charge, CR/297/25, was initially filed against her at the FCT High Court.

Both charges stemmed from allegations that Akpoti-Uduaghan made statements capable of harming the reputations of Senate President Akpabio and former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.