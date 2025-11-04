Liberia: Sen. Konneh Urges Government to Prioritize Structural Reforms, End 'Hostilities and Extortion' Against Investors

Monrovia — Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Audit (PAC), has raised concern over Liberia's persistent lack of job creation and has urged the Unity Party (UP)-led government of President Joseph Boakai to prioritize structural reforms that can spark growth, strengthen institutions, and create sustainable employment opportunities for Liberians.

In a statement released in Monrovia on Monday, November 3, Senator Konneh said that while the Boakai-Koung administration has made commendable progress in extending the United States visa reciprocity period from 12 months to 36 months -- an achievement signaling renewed commitment to fair treatment and stronger ties between Liberia and the United States -- there is still an urgent need for deeper structural reforms to improve the economy and attract meaningful investment.

According to the Gbarpolu County lawmaker, the recent World Bank's Liberia Economic Update 2025, released on October 29 under the theme "From Stabilization to Inclusion - Pathways to Resilient Growth and Productive Jobs," paints a sobering picture of the nation's economic reality.

The report, he noted, highlights high poverty rates, persistently high unemployment caused by a stagnant private sector, a rapidly growing labor force, and a glaring absence of structural reforms. Senator Konneh said the report shifts attention from mere macroeconomic data to the real-life struggles of ordinary Liberians who face mounting economic hardship daily.

He cited the sharp decline in the mining sector from 11.9% to 1.8% and in manufacturing from 32.4% to 7.1%, as clear indicators of the depth of Liberia's economic challenges. These declines, he maintained, reflect the struggles of everyday Liberians and demand urgent government attention.

The senator further revealed that Liberia's life expectancy stands at 61 years, school enrollment and educational levels remain low, and about 1.6 million Liberians--almost the size of the country's entire voting population--live on less than three U.S. dollars per day.

"If that doesn't grab our attention, I don't know what will," he stated. "These issues are not new, but how the Administration responds will define President Boakai's legacy and the Unity Party's chance for another term."

Senator Konneh compared the current situation to the administration of former President George Weah, noting that although Liberia's GDP growth averaged 4.8% in 2022 and 4.7% in 2023, high inflation rates of 7.6% in FY2022 and 10.1% in FY2023, along with a fiscal deficit of 7.1% in FY2023, offset that growth. He emphasized that the main reason President Weah lost the 2023 elections was his failure to attract new investments and create jobs, leaving most citizens feeling no tangible impact from the macroeconomic progress his administration reported.

Under President Boakai, Senator Konneh said, the fiscal deficit has declined to 2% in 2024, but economic growth remains sluggish at 4%, while inflation stands at 8.3%, higher than the 2022 rate. He noted that the services and agriculture sectors are currently the only bright spots in the economy, showing growth of 5% and 3.4%, respectively, thanks to improved electricity supply and increased rubber and rice production.

He commended the heads of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and the Ministry of Agriculture -- two professionals he previously worked with as Finance Minister -- for their competence and dedication but stressed that the government must go beyond isolated improvements and focus on comprehensive structural reforms that can generate jobs and long-term growth.

Senator Konneh pointed out that winning public relations campaigns on the political economy is one of the hardest challenges any administration faces when citizens' pockets are empty. He acknowledged the Boakai Administration's efforts to stabilize the economy but warned that the pace of reform remains slow and its scope too limited to produce meaningful change.

"The lack of meaningful job creation over the past two years remains deeply troubling," he said. Citing the World Bank's report, he noted that "structural weaknesses continue to limit job creation and private-sector development" and urged the government to pursue "job-rich growth" that transforms stabilization into inclusive progress.

He defined structural weaknesses as long-term flaws in an economy's makeup--such as poor infrastructure, rigid labor markets, inadequate investment, or weak financial regulation--that hinder efficiency and stability. Senator Konneh cautioned that GDP alone should not be used as a measure of national well-being, emphasizing the need for broader indicators that capture the real living conditions of the people.

The Gbarpolu Senator acknowledged President Boakai's recent submission of three new investment initiatives to the National Legislature, aimed at aligning with the theme of the World Bank report-- resilient growth and productive jobs --but warned that these proposals must be carefully scrutinized to ensure they translate into real employment and not superficial interventions.

"These proposals are not enough," he asserted. "We must also invest in strengthening our institutions to restore our credibility as an attractive investment destination."

Senator Konneh further decried reports of hostility and extortion targeting investors, describing them as major obstacles to Liberia's economic recovery. He recalled that the U.S. Department of State's 2025 Investment Climate Report on Liberia cited concerns that some government officials view foreign investors as opportunities for short-term personal gain rather than long-term partners in growth.

He stressed that building strong institutions, enforcing the rule of law, and maintaining anti-corruption measures are essential to attract and retain foreign investment. "When these systems are enforced consistently, investments will flow, leading to growth, jobs, and dignity for Liberian families," he said.

The senator observed that although many Liberians aspire to drive economic growth within their own country, most local businesses operate at the micro level, with limited potential for expansion due to a lack of access to financing and policy support.

To change this, he urged the full implementation of the Liberia Small Business Empowerment Act, which mandates that at least 25% of public procurement contracts be awarded to Liberian-owned businesses, with 5% reserved for women entrepreneurs. "This is genuine empowerment," he noted. He also called for increased and sustained investment in education to improve both access and the quality of learning outcomes so that they become more relevant to the country's economic needs.

Highlighting the crucial role of the National Legislature, Senator Konneh called on his colleagues to carefully review and act promptly on the President's investment proposals and to align the FY2026 national budget with the priorities outlined in the ARREST Agenda--particularly in agriculture, health, infrastructure, and education. "As someone who helped bring President Boakai into office and as an elected Senator representing our hurting constituents, my job is to support these efforts and scrutinize policies to ensure they create real change. Silence is not an option," he added.