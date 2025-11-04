Liberia: Verbal Clash Erupts As Dr. Thomas Tweh, Alias 'Countryman,' Vows to Unseat House Speaker in 2029 - - Koon Retorts, Says He Can 'Beat Anyone With Eyes Closed'

Monrovia — The race for the 2029 Representative Elections is still years away, but political tensions in Montserrado County District #11 are already heating up. A bitter war of words between House Speaker and current District #11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon and rival Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh, popularly known as Original Countryman, is rapidly intensifying.

The latest political showdown unfolded on social media, with both men trading verbal jabs and accusations -- a confrontation that has quickly become one of the most talked-about early political rivalries in the country.

Dr. Tweh, who was barred by the Supreme Court from contesting the 2023 general elections over domicile and dual citizenship issues, has re-emerged on the political scene with a bold message for Speaker Koon: "Nowhere to run."

In a recent social media post, Tweh declared that Speaker Koon's dominance in District #11 politics is nearing its end, vowing to challenge the incumbent head-on in the next elections.

"Even if you succeed in splitting District #11 to create a new district, I will still contest on your side -- nowhere to run. If you know, you know," Tweh wrote.

But Speaker Koon wasted no time in firing back, responding with characteristic confidence. In a Facebook post that quickly went viral, he countered:

"I can close my eyes and beat anyone in District #11."

The remark, viewed by many as political bravado, underscores Koon's confidence in his record and growing popularity within the district.

"So, if you think you're strong, leave too much talking and face me in 2029," Koon added, dismissing Tweh's remarks as "political noise."

Dr. Tweh, however, responded once more -- this time with humor and a sharper tone.

"You don't need to close your eyes because the margin between us will be like the distance between Montserrado and Sinoe. Keep them open; you'll need to watch how 2029 unfolds," he fired back.

The brewing rivalry has reignited political discussions across District #11, where residents still recall the 2023 legal battle that disqualified Dr. Tweh from contesting.

During the 2023 election cycle, the Supreme Court ruled that Dr. Tweh was ineligible to run due to his American citizenship and lack of legal domicile in the district.

Delivering the court's opinion, then-Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh explained that Tweh's dual citizenship violated both Liberia's Constitution and the New Elections Law.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Madam Siah Tandapolie, a fellow candidate in District #11, who accused Tweh of maintaining American citizenship and failing to meet residency requirements.

Although the National Elections Commission (NEC) initially cleared Tweh after a hearing officer ruled in his favor, the decision was later overturned by the Supreme Court, which cited evidence from the NEC's Geo-Information Service confirming Tweh was not a resident of District #11 -- a key condition for eligibility.

At the time, Madam Tandapolie said her complaint was not politically motivated but rooted in the rule of law.

"Someone who wants to make laws must first respect them," she told reporters after the ruling.

For now, nearly two years after his disqualification, Dr. Tweh appears to be regaining political traction, mobilizing support across the district and positioning himself as the man determined to unseat Speaker Koon in the 2029 legislative elections.