Ghana: New L.I. Laid Before Parliament to Revoke Controversial Mining Regulation Law

THE Acting Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has laid before Parliament a new Legislative Instrument (L.I.), the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest) Revocation Instrument, 2025, to ensure a total ban on mining in the country's forest reserves.

The new Instrument, presented to Parliament on Friday, seeks to revoke L.I. 2501, which limited the powers of the President to grant mining permits in forest reserves, and completely repeal L.I. 2462.

Once it matures into law after 21 parliamentary sitting days, the Instrument will form part of government's broader reforms aimed at curbing illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and strengthening the protection of the environment.

The legislation, when approved, will permanently strip the presidency of powers to issue mining permits in protected forest areas, thereby reinforcing Ghana's commitment to sustainable resource management and environmental conservation.

Addressing a press conference after laying the Instrument, Mr Buah explained that L.I. 2462, enacted in 2022, was initially designed to promote environmental management in mining operations within forest reserves.

However, its amendment led to the controversial L.I. 2501, which came into force on June 2, 2025, and generated strong public criticism.

According to him, government decided to introduce the new L.I. 2025 following extensive consultations and expert reviews in response to widespread public concern over the environmental damage caused by mining, especially the destruction of forests and water bodies.

"Today, I laid before Parliament the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest) Revocation Instrument, 2025. If you recall, L.I. 2462, enacted in 2022, was meant to ensure that environmental management principles were enforced in forest mining operations. However, there was public outcry that led to an amendment which limited the powers of the President to approve mining in forest reserves," he said.

Mr Buah added that the introduction of the new Instrument demonstrated government's commitment to safeguarding Ghana's environment and forest resources.

He said the decision also aligned with President John Dramani Mahama's 2024 election pledge to protect natural ecosystems and strengthen environmental governance.