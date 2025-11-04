Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Finidi George Welcomes 'Difficult' Draw

It is a return to the deep end of continental football for Nigeria after years of early exits, administrative gridlocks, and uneven investment compared to North African powerhouses

For the first time in seven years, a Nigerian club will contest the CAF Champions League group stage, and Rivers United manager Finidi George says his side is ready to test themselves against Africa's elite.

The Pride of Rivers were placed in Group A, a brutal bracket featuring defending CAF Champions League winners Pyramids FC (Egypt), CAF Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane (Morocco), and Zambian giants Power Dynamos FC; a lineup stacked with pedigree, experience and technical quality.

It is a return to the deep end of continental football for Nigeria after years of early exits, administrative gridlocks, and uneven investment compared to North African powerhouses.

Facing questions after the draw was unveiled, Finidi spoke with the calmness of a man who has seen football at every level.

"It's a good draw, a difficult group. But if you want to compete in that tournament, you have to play the best at some stage. We'll prepare when the time comes."

The former Ajax winger understands the stakes. Against clubs backed by state funding and renowned academies, Nigerian sides have historically found the margins brutal; tactical detail, discipline and mentality decide everything. Yet Rivers United's march through the qualifiers has restored belief.

The domestic reality check

Despite the excitement, Finidi refuses to get carried away, stressing that NPFL fixtures remain a priority until the continental kickoff.

"For now, we'll just concentrate on our league games. When it's getting closer to that, we'll try to prepare the boys mentally for what's coming ahead."

Mentality, not just fitness, has become the recurring theme. Nigerian clubs often struggle under the spotlight: travel demands, hostile atmospheres, and refereeing inconsistencies can shake even seasoned squads. Finidi wants his players to grow into the pressure, not shrink.

A platform to prove ambition

Asked whether reaching this stage boosts player motivation, Finidi did not hesitate.

"It's extra motivation for the players. Having this platform on this big stage, it's going to bring a lot of expectations and a lot of confidence for the players. They're all looking forward to having this platform to showcase what they have. So, the time has come."

The Pride of Rivers will now compete on a television footprint that stretches across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, a talent market that scouts aggressively search.

No fear. No pressure. Structure first.

Finidi believes his men will hold their own if they remain disciplined in the fundamentals.

"We just hope mentally they are prepared for it. I don't think physically we'll struggle, but I think mentally this is a big stage. There's no pressure for us.

"We'll just let the boys do the basic things defensively. I think if we defend properly, in a game like that, in 90 minutes, we're going to have our moment."

A statement opportunity

Rivers United are now standard-bearers for an entire footballing culture fighting to reclaim continental respect. If they can navigate Group A, it would send shockwaves through African football and reignite hopes of restoring Nigeria's former glory days, when Enyimba bullied the continent and NPFL clubs reached finals routinely.

The battle lines are drawn. Big stadiums. Fierce atmospheres. No margin for error.

Finidi's message?

Welcome the fire; that's where legacy is forged.