Nigeria: Riyadh 2025 - Nigeria's Boxing Contingent Departs for Saudi Arabia

Team Nigeria's boxing contingent has officially departed the shores of the country for Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ahead of the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place from 7 to 21 November.

The team forms a vital part of Nigeria's contingent at the multi-sport event, which gathers athletes from across over 55 nations globally.

Nigeria's participation reflects its commitment to expanding its global sporting profile and using sport for unity, national pride, and youth development.

Chief de Mission, Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, described the Riyadh Games as a "crucial aspect of Nigeria's strategic sports development plan," emphasising that the event serves as both a test of preparation and a pathway toward greater international success, including at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

He reaffirmed the NSC's commitment to ensuring Nigerian athletes receive the necessary support to excel on global platforms.

"This is more than just another international competition; it is a vital stepping-stone for our athletes toward Olympian ambitions," Mr Olopade said ahead of the team's departure. "Our team is prepared, focused, and hungry for success. We carry the hopes of the nation with us to Riyadh," the NSC D.G added.

Nigeria has maintained a strong presence at the Games since the inaugural edition in 2005. Over the years, the country's athletes have recorded success across various sporting categories.

The contingent is led by experienced coaches and supported by technical staff dedicated to achieving peak performance levels.

As the competition begins in Riyadh, all eyes will be on the Nigerian contingent to deliver a performance that reinforces the country's reputation as one of Africa's leading sporting nations.