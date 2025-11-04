Nigeria: Young Progressives Party Expels Anambra Lawmaker for Backing Soludo

The Young Progressives Party has expelled the lawmaker representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Peter Uzokwe, over alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

His expulsion was announced on Monday by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Martins Egbeola, following an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee at the YPP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The decision came after a viral video surfaced online showing the lawmaker openly declaring support for the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Governor Chukwuma Soludo ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

In the video, Uzokwe could be heard saying, "YPP is not contesting any election. Did you listen to me? I am the leader of YPP, and my supporters are here with me. In my constituency, I have told them to collapse it for His Excellency Chukwuma Soludo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are not contesting any election. Even if we contest any, it has to be for Anambra North. So, YPP is not contesting. Only APGA and Soludo are running for this election. I will be home till after the election when His Excellency (Soludo) is returned to office."

The YPP leadership, however, condemned the lawmaker's statement as false, misleading, and a deliberate act of sabotage against the party.

Egbeola said, "The National Working Committee ratified the immediate expulsion of Hon. Peter Uzokwe, member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, for gross misconduct in contravention of the party's constitution on Offences and Sanctions in Section 36(7), Article (b, f & o), page 68, after several petitions and video evidence of anti-party activities."

He also dismissed Uzokwe's claim of being the YPP leader, clarifying that the position became vacant following the death of its late national leader, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

"The Party categorically refutes his false claim of being the leader of the YPP. At no time did the Party ratify or appoint him as its leader following the vacation of this position by the late Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

"Uzokwe's recent appearance at an APGA rally, where he falsely declared that YPP has no candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election, is not only misleading but also an act of desperation by a man whose political relevance has waned," the statement read.

The NWC, therefore, described his conduct as "gross indiscipline and a deliberate attempt to deceive the public," urging members and supporters to disregard Uzokwe's comments and remain loyal to the party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Founded in 2017, YPP gained prominence with the election of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as its first major officeholder in 2019.