Nigeria: Allow Peace in Rivers, APC Tells Beneficiaries of Wike, Fubara Face-Off

The All Progressives Congress Youth leader of the Rivers South-East senatorial district of Rivers State, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, has advised all those who benefitted from the face-off between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, to allow peace to reign in the state.

Ajaelu, who is also a former chairman of the Oyigbo local government area of the state, gave the advice yesterday while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt.

"For me, there is peace in Rivers State. Above all, any other person, no matter who you are, president, governor, minister, follower; if you don't put Rivers State first, there is nothing you are doing. So, you should put Rivers State first and know that in the midst of quagmires, there will be no development in Rivers State.

"When there is peace, there is bound to be progress, there is bound to be peace. So, all those who had been benefitting from that crisis, I appeal to them to stop.

"The two persons involved have agreed and they have made peace. Peace has come and all the democratic settings in Rivers State have returned and are functioning optimally," he said.

The APC youth leader appealed to non-politicians to desist from involving themselves in issues that have to do with politicians in the state.

Ajaelu said: "First, I want to appeal to non-politicians to please try as much as they can to mind their business when political issues are being talked about or raised because when the politicians or political gladiators were striking their deals, most of these people now talking about politics were not there.

"So, they don't know what and what happened; whatever they see in the media, they shouldn't take it that way. For me, there is peace in Rivers State. The two major gladiators; the father and son have terms and I appeal to all followers of A and B to come to terms the way the main people they are following have agreed."