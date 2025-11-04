Nigeria: YPP Expels Lawmaker, Tells Tinubu - 'Enough of Excuses' Over Insecurity, Alleged Genocide

ABUJA — The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has expelled Hon. Uzokwe Lovepet Ifeanyi Peter, member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, for alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued after the party's 28th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, held on Monday at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

The document was read by the YPP National Publicity Secretary, Egbeola Wale Martins.

Egbeola said the NWC ratified the expulsion after carefully reviewing petitions and what he described as 'video evidence of anti-party acts.'

The party also dismissed Uzokwe's claim of being the national leader of the YPP, explaining that no one has been appointed to succeed the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in that capacity.

"His claim to leadership is false and should be disregarded," the communiqué added, reaffirming the party's unity, discipline, and commitment to internal order.

'Enough of excuses,' YPP tells Tinubu

On national issues, the YPP urged President Bola Tinubu to stop what it called years of excuses in addressing terrorism and religiously motivated killings, especially in light of the recent decision by the United States Government, under President Donald Trump, to list Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over alleged persecution of Christians.

The party said the U.S. designation was not surprising, considering Nigeria's long-standing failure to prosecute known sponsors of terrorism.

"This development does not come as a surprise to the Young Progressives Party. We have repeatedly warned against the politicisation of terrorism, insurgency, and banditry by successive administrations," Egbeola said.

He lamented that, despite years of promises, not a single financier of terrorism had been brought to justice.

"Regrettably, not a single financier has been prosecuted or jailed for sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria. This continued failure underscores the government's lack of political will to end insecurity," the communiqué read.

The YPP also expressed concern that public officials now argue over the religious identity of victims rather than uniting against the forces threatening national security, a situation it described as a sign of moral decay and leadership failure.

While describing the U.S. blacklisting as unfortunate, the party said it should serve as a wake-up call for the Tinubu administration to confront terrorism and its sponsors decisively.

"If this designation will compel urgency on the part of the Nigerian government, then it is a welcome development. Peace cannot be achieved without justice," the communiqué noted.

The party also faulted the government's continued amnesty for terrorists under what it termed a "non-kinetic approach,' saying it was unfair to thousands of victims still trapped in internally displaced persons' (IDP) camps.

"Granting amnesty to terrorists while their victims languish in IDP camps is both unjust and unacceptable," it added.

Reaffirming its commitment to justice, accountability, and national unity, the YPP urged the Federal Government to summon the political will required to defeat terrorism and restore peace across Nigeria.