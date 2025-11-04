Nigeria: NSC Boss Promises to Encourage Wushu Chinese Martial Art in Nigeria

Abuja — The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has promised to encourage Wushu in the country.

Wushu is a Chinese martial art and competitive sport that combines elements of athletics, acrobatics, and combat techniques. It is practiced globally, with various styles and forms, including Shaolin Kung Fu, Tai Chi, and Wudangquan.

Wushu is recognised internationally, with competitions like the World Wushu Championships and the Asian Games. Its global popularity continues to grow, with practitioners from diverse backgrounds embracing its unique blend of martial arts, athletics, and cultural heritage.

Speaking at the finals of the Chinese Ambassador's Cup Wushu Championship in Abuja, Dikko who commended the Chinese Embassy for supporting the hosting of the tournament, said the sport holds immense potential among Nigerian youth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said: "Wushu is gaining ground in Nigeria, and with continued support, it will create another path for our youths to achieve their dreams. Now that it's reaching the Olympic level, we will take it even more seriously."

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has identified sport as a vital medium for cultural exchange and mutual understanding between his country and Nigeria.

Yu said Wushu represents more than just physical training -- it embodies values central to both Chinese and Nigerian cultures.

He said: "Wushu is a precious treasure of Chinese culture. It not only builds our bodies but also shapes our character and spirit. It embodies core Chinese values -- self-discipline, self-improvement, and a commitment to respecting and helping others.

"These resonate deeply with Nigerian culture, which also cherishes hard work and social harmony."

He also noted that Wushu has "taken root and flourished" in Nigeria, drawing practitioners from both cities and rural communities.

The ambassador also linked the sport's growth to China's Global Civilisation Initiative and ongoing China-Africa cooperation efforts.

He said: "At the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, President Xi Jinping and President Bola Tinubu held a successful meeting where they agreed to strengthen cultural and sports exchanges, designating 2026 as the 'China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges."

Yu also announced that Wushu will feature as an event at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, calling it a milestone for Africa's martial arts community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a significant moment for every Wushu enthusiast here today. It opens up new opportunities for the sport's growth across Africa," he added.

He however encouraged Nigerian athletes to see Wushu as "more than just a sport," but as a way to connect with Chinese culture and to serve as ambassadors of the China-Nigeria friendship.

"The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria will continue to support the development of Wushu in Nigeria. We will work with the National Sports Commission and the local Wushu community to create more platforms for exchange and learning," the ambassador assured.

He added, "I look forward to the day when more Nigerian Wushu enthusiasts will visit China, see famous sites like the Shaolin Temple, and experience the depth and beauty of Chinese Wushu culture."

At the championship, Justice Unanka won gold in the Taolu Single category, Naima Sanusi triumphed in Tai Chi, Goodluck Emmanuel took gold in the 75kg Male Sanda, and Winnifred Agara won the 60kg Female Sanda event.