Nigeria: Iwobi - It Will Be a Shame If Eagles Fail to Qualify for World Cup

Nigeria and Fulham star, Alex Iwobi, has said it will be a shame if the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup via the Playoffs.

The Super Eagles will feature in a CAF World Cup Playoffs later this month in Morocco that also features Gabon, DR Congo and Cameroon.

The overall winners of this mini-tournament will advance to an Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico in March, where two World Cup spots will be at stake.

"We have the players and belief to compete against any team in the world," Fulham star Iwobi told CNN yesterday.

"It'll be a shame if we don't make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves."

"We've managed to rescue ourselves from the dead," he admitted in reference to winning a final World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic at home to seal their passage to the Playoffs.