Nigeria: Iwobi - It Will Be a Shame If Eagles Fail to Qualify for World Cup

4 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria and Fulham star, Alex Iwobi, has said it will be a shame if the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup via the Playoffs.

The Super Eagles will feature in a CAF World Cup Playoffs later this month in Morocco that also features Gabon, DR Congo and Cameroon.

The overall winners of this mini-tournament will advance to an Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico in March, where two World Cup spots will be at stake.

"We have the players and belief to compete against any team in the world," Fulham star Iwobi told CNN yesterday.

"It'll be a shame if we don't make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves."

"We've managed to rescue ourselves from the dead," he admitted in reference to winning a final World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic at home to seal their passage to the Playoffs.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.