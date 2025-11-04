Ghana: Central RFA Holds Ordinary Congress in Cape Coast

The Central Regional Football Association (CRFA) on Friday held its 2025 Ordinary Congress at the Conference Room of the CRFA Secretariat located at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast.

The event brought together club executives, referees, football administrators, and other key stakeholders to review the past season and chart the way forward for football development in the region.

The Congress was chaired by the CRFA Chairman, Robert Otieku Duncan, who led deliberations with the association's affiliates.

A speech delivered on behalf of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, by the Greater Accra RFA Chairman, Samuel Aboabire, reaffirmed the GFA's strong commitment to grassroots and women's football development.

As part of the FIFA Forward Programme, Aboabire announced an investment of US$100,000 in footballs for Division Two, Division Three, and Women's Division One League clubs, along with an additional US$100,000 support for colts football nationwide.

He disclosed that each participating region in the U-17, U-15, and U-13 Regional Colts Championship will receive a set of jerseys, 10 footballs, and GH¢10,000.

Additionally, regional winners of the Women's Division One League will be awarded a trophy and GH¢10,000 to support their initiatives and preparations.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts to broaden youth participation in football, the statement underscored the GFA's partnership with Regional Football Associations to expand youth and girls' football across the country.

Planned initiatives include Inter-District U-15 and U-17 festivals, the Girls' U-15 Inter-Regional Challenge Cup, the National U-15 Boys Cup, and a pilot U-19 Boys Tournament, all to be hosted by the respective RFAs.

The CRFA Chairman, Robert Otieku Duncan, praised the growing competitiveness in regional football and expressed optimism for an even more successful season.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to match day protocols under the Game Centre Policy, stressing zero tolerance for hooliganism and violent conduct at match venues.

"There will be severe penalties for perpetrators who attack match officials or disrupt games," he cautioned.

Duncan also announced the full rollout of the Competition Management System (CMS) for the 2025/26 season, following a successful pilot in two zones last year.

He commended the GFA for introducing off-season competitions and pledged to establish committees to coordinate effective participation.

He further applauded the Federation for launching the Girls Colts League, describing it as a timely boost for women's football development in the region.

The Central Region Division Two League for the 2025/26 season is scheduled to kick off on November 7, 2025, across designated Game Centres.

Stakeholders departed the Congress with renewed enthusiasm and shared commitment to enhancing football standards, ensuring discipline, and promoting youth development across the region.

