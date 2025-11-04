Nigeria: 19 Bandits Neutralised,Two Soldiers, Vigilancemember Killed in Kano Clash

In a fierce combat operation in Kano State, the Joint Task Force Operation MESA neutralised 19 bandits in Shanono Local Government Area, resulting in the deaths of two gallant soldiers and a local vigilance member.

Similarly, in renewed efforts to rid criminal elements from Kogi State, the troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Oguma, have successfully rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered N3.8 million ransom money meant for their release.

A statement issued by Captain Babatunde Zubairu of the Nigerian Army that was made available to newsmen said: "The troops of 3 Brigade supported by other security agencies raided the bandits and pushed them out of Shanono resulting in a heavy fire fight."

Following a tip-off about bandit movements in Shanono's Ungwan Tudu and nearby areas, troops confronted the bandits in a gun duel that resulted in fatalities around 5:00 p.m.

The statement noted that the bandits, who had arrived on motorcycles, sustained several casualties during the fire fight.

"The troops deployed at Tsaure came in contact with the bandits which led to exchange of fire where own troops successfully pursued the bandits and recovered several motorcycles and two mobile phones from the criminals."

"Additionally, further operations are ongoing in the general area as efforts are made to protect vulnerable communities who have been prone to cattle rustling from the bandits," Captain Zubairu stated.

He therefore, urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Nigerian Army, stressing the Nigerian Army's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the State, while working together with the sister services and security agencies in the State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Abdullahi explained that the operation, which led to the rescue of the victims, took place on November 2, 2025, following credible intelligence on kidnapping activities in the Itobe-Adumu-Ejule axis, as well as reports of relatives of some of the victims attempting to deliver ransom to secure their release.

He pointed out that the troops acted swiftly on the information and projected a patrol to Achigili forest to intercept the bandits.

However, while searching for the location, the troops came under fire from the criminals. In the ensuing exchange, the gallant soldiers engaged the bandits with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon two victims along with the ransom money.

The criminals subsequently fled into the forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

Following the encounter, the troops rescued the victims and recovered the sum of ₦3.8 million intended for ransom payment.

According to him, "The rescued victims were immediately debriefed to aid further operations, while the recovered cash was handed back to them. They are currently in safe custody at the troops' location pending handover to the appropriate authorities.

"The Nigerian Army remains resolute and unwavering in its determination to protect lives and property.

"Members of the public are therefore enjoined to continually support the military and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will aid in the fight against criminal elements within the state."