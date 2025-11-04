Nigeria: LG Election Fallout - APC Suspends Federal Lawmaker in Niger

4 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The member representing Bosso/Paikoro federal constituency of Niger State in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Yussuf Kure, has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Paikoro Local Government Area.

The alleged suspension is said to be the fallout of the APC Paikoro LGA primary election, where the candidate for the party for last Saturday's election was selected.

Yussuf Kure, according to the suspension letter signed by the LGA Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bala Achi, was accused of "anti-party activities, sabotage, and failure to attend meetings," among others.

The suspension letter titled: 'Formal Notice of Indefinite Suspension', said: "This letter serves as a formal confirmation of your indefinite suspension from our party following recommendations by the executives of the Amale 'B' polling units of Ishau Ward.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This action is taken due to your confirmed engagement in anti-party activities, which is a violation of the party constitution."

Therefore, according to the document, Alhaji Yussuf Kure was directed "to stop parading yourself or holding yourself in the public as a member or official of the party."

In addition, Kure was also asked to desist from participating in all meetings, functions, and official activities of the party at all levels.

When contacted, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Musa Sarkinkaji, said the party was yet to receive the suspension letter, which he described as "strange."

"When I heard about it, I contacted the zonal chairman, who said he had not seen the letter. I also contacted the local government chairman, who has not received the letter either," he added.

Alhaji Kure, when contacted, described his purported suspension as "null and void and baseless."

Kure, who spoke to THISDAY on the telephone, said the purported letter was forged, promising to present evidence in this regard.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.