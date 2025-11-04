Nigeria: Odumodublvck Dragged to Court Over Alleged Intimidation of Chocolate City Executive

4 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodublvck, has been summoned to appear in court over allegations of criminal intimidation against a top executive of Chocolate City Music.

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja, led by Magistrate Farida Ibrahim, issued the summons on November 3, 2025, directing Odumodublvck to appear on November 6, 2025, to respond to the charges.

The complaint was filed by Olayinka Osagie Onobun, Head of A&R at Chocolate City. Onobun alleged that Odumodublvck intimidated him through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), actions he claimed were meant to instill fear.

In the court petition, Onobun's lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, stated that the rapper's conduct "threatened the complainant with injury to his person in order to cause fear," arguing that these acts constituted criminal intimidation under the laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

Following the petition, Magistrate Ibrahim ordered Odumodublvck to appear in person to answer the allegations.

The legal action comes amid an ongoing online rift between Odumodublvck and members of the Chocolate City camp, including Blaqbonez's manager Morin Oluwatobi and veteran rapper Jude 'MI' Abaga. Odumodublvck recently accused MI of hypocrisy for 'sitting on the fence,' fueling the ongoing feud.

