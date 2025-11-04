Nigeria: Just in - Rowdy Plenary Forces House of Reps Into Closed-Door Session

As deliberations continued on the three motions, tensions flared on the floor, with lawmakers engaging in side discussions and open confrontations that disrupted proceedings

The House of Representatives on Tuesday descended into a rowdy session following a series of heated debates that erupted during the consideration of motions of urgent public importance, forcing lawmakers to move into a closed-door meeting.

The drama began after three separate motions of urgent importance were raised during plenary, each sparking intense arguments among members across party lines.

The motions, which touched on pressing national issues are on the Trade Fair Complex and demolition of illegal structures by the Lagos State Government over the last few weeks; resurgence attacks in a constituency in Kwara State; and intervention in the massive failure of candidates who are to write the 2026 WAEC eexams sing CBT.

All three faced stiff opposition and were eventually stepped down for various procedural and substantive reasons.

Attempts by the Minority Whip and the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, to restore order proved futile as members ignored repeated calls for decorum. The noise level rose so high that lawmakers presenting their motions could barely be heard.

The situation persisted for several minutes, prompting Mr Kalu to call for an executive (closed-door) session to allow members to resolve their disagreements privately. The House subsequently moved into the closed-door session at exactly 12:42 p.m.

As of the time of filing this report, members were still meeting behind closed doors to address the underlying issues that led to the disruption of proceedings.