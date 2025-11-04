Nigeria: 2027 - 'No Vacancy in Abia Government House', Says Ex-Man Chairman

A former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and elder statesman, Dr Uma Eleazu, has declared that there is no vacancy in Abia State Government House in 2027.

Eleazu made the declaration in a remark after he and his wife, Mrs Njansi Eleazu, were hosted to their respective 95th and 85th birthday party by the state government in Umuahia, the state capital.

"There will be no vacancy in Abia State Government House in 2027, until Governor Alex Otti has completed his eight years," said the renowned economists of several decades.

"I'm not here to praise my good friend, His Excellency. I'm here to tell the truth. This is somebody who understands that government is about people and solving people's problems," he said.

The elder statesman appreciated the Otti-led administration for "in less than three years touched every sector of the economy in an unprecedented a positive manner."

According to him, "The happiness index of Abia State has moved from minus 0, to about 80%, in only two years. Only two years, plus a few months.

"What if he stays the remaining two years and another four years? Do you know what Abia will look like?, asked the former consultant for many international bodies.

Speaking earlier, Otti assured that his administration would always celebrate individuals who have made positive impacts on the state in particular and the nation at large

"We are challenging all of you. Put something on the table. Contribute to the state and the country at large. It doesn't matter who you are, we will celebrate you.

"That's who we are. We celebrate our people. Of course, the good people. You can also be 80 or 85 and there's nothing to celebrate about you.

"It doesn't matter what political party you belong to . We have celebrated people that are active politicians who are in All Progressives Congress, in Peoples Democratic Party. We don't care.

"Our state is political party-blind. We pay attention to the contribution you can make. Forget about all the noise. It's just noise. And you know, like it is said, it's the empty barrel that makes the most noise," he said.