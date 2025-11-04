Nigeria: Team Nigeria Jets Out to Saudi Arabia for 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

Team Nigeria's boxing contingent has left for Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, ahead of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled to take place from November 7 to 21, 2025.

The team forms a vital part of Nigeria's contingent to the multi-sport event, which gathers athletes from across over 55 nations globally.

Nigeria's participation reflects the nation's commitment to expanding its global sporting profile and using sport as a tool for unity, national pride, and youth development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Team Nigeria's Chief de Mission and Director- of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, described the Riyadh Games as a "crucial aspect of Nigeria's strategic sports development plan."

He emphasised that the event serves as both a test of preparation and a pathway toward greater international success, including the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Olopade reaffirmed the NSC's commitment to ensuring that Nigerian athletes receive the necessary support to excel on global platforms.

"This is more than just another international competition; it is a vital stepping-stone for our athletes toward Olympian ambitions," Hon. Bukola Olopade stated in a statement signed by his Soecial Assistant on Media, Kola Daniel and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

"Our team is prepared, focused, and hungry for success. We carry the hopes of the nation with us to Riyadh," Olopade added.

Nigeria has maintained a strong presence at the Games since the inaugural edition in 2005 where the country's athletes have recorded success across various sporting categories.

The contingent is led by experienced coaches and supported by technical staff dedicated to achieving peak performance levels.

As the competition gets set to begin in Riyadh, all eyes will be on the Nigerian contingent to deliver a performance that reinforces the country's reputation as one of Africa's leading sporting nations.