Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Trump's Designation of Nigeria As 'Cpc' and Threat of Military Action

OWERRI — Reactions have continued to pour in following United States President Donald Trump's designation of Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) and his accompanying threat to deploy American military forces over alleged large-scale persecution and killings of Christians.

While some Nigerians say the U.S. president's warning reflects longstanding realities, others accuse commentators of misrepresenting his message.

A Pentecostal pastor, Rev. Christus Sunny Osunta, criticized those he said were twisting the intent of Trump's remarks instead of confronting the issues raised.

He commended the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, for "explicitly, courageously and qualitatively bringing the plight of Christians in his diocese to world attention."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Judging by his presentation, Bishop Anagbe not only said it all but truly deserves the highest national and global awards for speaking out in defense of humanity," Osunta said.

He lamented that instead of addressing the substance of the Bishop's testimony before the U.S. Congress, "some people are raising extraneous and faulty issues."

Also reacting, Mr. Chijioke Anagram Uche said Nigeria had "wasted too many innocent lives," insisting that if President Trump intends to act, "he should act now."

"We have had more than our fair share of bloodletting in this country," Uche said. "A lot of Christians have been killed, especially in Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba States. What about those killed in the church attack in Owo? The list is endless."

Another respondent, a social critic, Chief David Odokara, faulted analysts who he said were taking Trump's statement out of context.

"Those arguing against Trump's position should explain why Leah Sharibu of the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction is still missing till date," Odokara said.

"They should also explain the presence of the mass grave displayed by Plateau pastor Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, where scores of victims were buried. We are told that facts are sacred while comments are free!"

As the debate intensifies, concerns continue to mount over Nigeria's security situation and the international attention it is now drawing.