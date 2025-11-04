Nigeria: Alleged N6bn Money Laundering - Court Orders Mompha to Enter Defence

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday, dismissed a no-case submission by internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly called Mompha, over an alleged six billion naira money laundering charges.

Justice Mojisola Dada, ordered the defendant to begin his defence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, on an eight-count-charge.

He was arraigned on Jan. 12, 2022, and is being tried in absentia.

The charges borders on conspiracy to launder funds obtained unlawfully, retention of crime proceeds, non disclosure of assets and possession of documents containing false pretences.

Delivering ruling on Tuesday, Justice Mojisola Dada, held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendants,, and ordered them to open their defence.

The court held that the evidences presented by the prosecution, required explanation from the defendants, adding that the court is satisfied that they have a case to answer.

Among others, the defendants, were alleged to have conspired to conduct financial transactions amounting to N5.9 billion sometime in 2016 in Lagos.

They were alleged to have conducted the transactions with intent to promote unlawful activities, specifically obtaining by false pretence.

During trial, the prosecutor, Mr Seliman Suleiman, led five witnesses in evidence before closing the case for the prosecution.

Mompha, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges, had through his counsel, Mr Kolawole Salami, filed a no-case submission, claiming he had no case to answer.

Defence counsel had argued that the prosecution failed to link the defendant with the offences as charged.

The court has now adjourned the case until Jan. 27, 2026, for the defendants to begin their defence.