Ghana: 2 Security Guards Shot Dead At Nsuhia

4 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel DZIRASAH, Dormaa AHENKRO

Two private security guards working for ADRA Timber Company at the Mpamso Forest concession near Nsuhia in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region have been shot dead by unknown assailants.

Reports gathered by The Ghanaian Times indicated that the incident occurred on Saturday dawn.

According to the reports, the attacks took place when a group of about 200 suspected illegal chainsaw operators, armed with guns and machetes, launched an assault on the timber concession site.

The victims, identified as Sam Aliyu, 34, and Ibrahim Musa, 35, both security guards manning the concession, were reportedly shot and killed in the violent incident.

A police statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, confirmed the story to the media, indicating that the Command had commenced investigations into the matter.

He said police officers who later visited the scene found the two bodies lying about 100 metres apart from each other, with multiple gunshot wounds.

A Toyota pick-up truck with registration number GT 3079-17 was also discovered burnt beyond recognition.

The bodies have since been conveyed to the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the attackers, urging residents to volunteer credible information which would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

