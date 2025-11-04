Ghana: Reviving Ghana Airways - A National Imperative

President John Dramani Mahama's announcement to revive Ghana Airways under a public-private partnership marks a significant turning point for the country's aviation sector and broader transport development.

This initiative is more than an effort to restart a defunct airline; it is a bold statement of Ghana's ambition to reclaim its rightful place as a regional hub for commerce, travel, and logistics, particularly in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The collapse of Ghana Airways remains one of the most regrettable chapters in the nation's aviation history. Once a symbol of national identity and pride, its dissolution, primarily due to an $80 million debt, left a void in domestic and regional connectivity.

Beyond financial loss, the absence of a national carrier diminished Ghana's standing in West Africa and limited opportunities for trade, tourism, and economic growth.

President Mahama aptly described the airline's collapse as a grave mistake, emphasising that the time has come to correct it.

The proposed public-private partnership is a pragmatic approach. By allowing the government to retain only a minority equity stake while the private sector manages day-to-day operations, the plan leverages private sector efficiency and innovation while preserving national oversight.

In our view, this model, if implemented effectively, could prevent the mismanagement issues that led to the airline's earlier failure and ensure a sustainable and competitive operation.

Reviving Ghana Airways goes beyond aviation; it is poised to generate employment, enhance domestic connectivity, and support economic development.

Functional airports in Accra, Tamale, Wa, and Sunyani are already facilitating swift domestic travel, and new incentives for local aviation operators promise to stimulate growth in the sector.

A successful national airline will also strengthen Ghana's position as a transport and logistics hub, attracting investment and enhancing trade flows across the region.

The government's broader transport reforms complement this vision. Expansion of Kotoka International Airport, construction of a new air traffic control tower, and rehabilitation of maritime infrastructure such as the Tema Harbour breakwater indicate a commitment to modernising Ghana's entire transport ecosystem.

These measures will improve safety, efficiency, and innovation across multiple modes of transport, creating an enabling environment for a revived national airline to thrive.

For us on The Ghanaian Times, reviving Ghana Airways is not a mere nostalgic gesture; it is a strategic move with long-term economic, social, and regional implications.

With careful planning, strong private sector involvement, and robust oversight, Ghana has the opportunity to correct past mistakes, restore national pride, and establish a sustainable aviation legacy that benefits generations to come.