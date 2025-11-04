Liberia: Gonet Academy Offers Free Internet to Students

In a move hailed as both visionary and transformative, Gonet Academy has rolled out free internet service for its hundreds of students, a major step aimed at enhancing digital learning and academic efficiency on its campus.

According to the institution's Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Kerkulah, the decision to provide free, high-speed internet access stems from Gonet Academy's commitment to fostering a technology-driven learning environment.

"This initiative is both critical and incredible," Kerkulah stated. "In today's world, access to reliable internet is not a luxury -- it is a necessity for learning, research, and innovation. We want to ensure that no student is left behind because of connectivity challenges."

The new service allows students to access online resources, participate in virtual learning sessions, conduct academic research, and collaborate more efficiently on projects. Gonet Academy's leadership believes that by integrating technology more deeply into the learning process, students will be better equipped for both national and global opportunities.

The announcement, made earlier last week on the Academy's social media platforms, sparked widespread excitement among students, who flooded the comments section and chatrooms with messages of appreciation and enthusiasm.

"This is a game changer!" one student wrote. "Now we can do our research without worrying about data."

"Thank you, Gonet Academy. You are setting the pace for other institutions," another added.

Students say the move will significantly reduce the financial burden of purchasing mobile data and make it easier to access online academic materials, especially for those taking blended or remote courses.

The initiative is part of Gonet Academy's broader Digital Learning Advancement Program, which seeks to modernize the institution's educational infrastructure and empower students with 21st-century skills.

Observers have described the academy's latest effort as a model for other educational institutions in Liberia, where limited internet access remains a major obstacle to modern education.

With this groundbreaking step, Gonet Academy continues to solidify its reputation as one of Liberia's most progressive learning institutions -- one that not only teaches technology but also lives it.