Liberia: River Gee Residents Petition Govt to Open CBL Sub-Branch in Fish Town

Residents of River Gee County are appealing to the Liberian government and the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to officially open the newly constructed sub-branch of the Bank in Fish Town, which remains non-operational months after completion.

Speaking on the Voice of Hope 103.3 FM "Whistle Blower" talk show in Maryland County, local journalist Fredrick S. Weah highlighted growing frustration among residents over the government's delay in commissioning the facility.

According to Weah, construction of the Fish Town regional cash hub began in January 2023 under the administration of former President George M. Weah, with the aim of improving cash management, enhancing financial inclusion, and easing liquidity challenges across southeastern Liberia.

"The facility was completed months ago, yet it's still closed," Weah lamented. "This delay has restricted access to essential financial services and slowed down economic activities in River Gee and neighboring counties."

The Fish Town branch was designed to serve as a strategic financial center for not only River Gee County but also the nearby counties of Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, and Sinoe. The regional cash hub is expected to facilitate cash distribution, reduce the need for long-distance travel for banking services, and strengthen local businesses' access to financial institutions.

Residents believe the hub's opening would boost liquidity, make financial transactions more efficient, and support local development efforts through improved access to cash and credit.

"The people of this region have long suffered due to limited banking access," Weah said. "Many small business owners and civil servants have to travel long distances, sometimes to Harper or Zwedru, just to withdraw salaries or make deposits."

CBL Responds to Public Concerns

Responding to concerns about potential bureaucratic delays, Deputy Director Toe of the Central Bank clarified that there are no obstacles preventing the facility's opening.

"There are no issues delaying the regional cash hub's operation," he said. "The facility is fully completed and only awaiting its formal dedication and commissioning ceremony."

Toe assured residents that the Bank remains committed to operationalizing the Fish Town sub-branch within 2025, in line with its nationwide financial decentralization plan.

"Residents and citizens of River Gee, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, and Sinoe counties are urged to remain calm," Toe emphasized. "The regional cash hub will be opened soon and will serve the people of the designated counties. Its goals will certainly be achieved."

Background and Broader Context

It can be recalled that in January 2023, then Deputy Governor for Operations Madam Nyemadi Pearson led the groundbreaking for the Fish Town regional cash hub--Liberia's second such facility after Gbarnga, Bong County. The initiative was part of the CBL's efforts to decentralize financial services and reduce pressure on commercial banks in Monrovia.

The establishment of regional cash hubs is seen as a vital component of the government's broader economic inclusion strategy--ensuring that rural Liberians have access to reliable financial services, which remain scarce outside major urban centers.

Currently, many parts of rural Liberia suffer from poor banking infrastructure, limited cash availability, and overreliance on informal financial systems, all of which hinder economic growth and fiscal stability.

As the southeastern region awaits the formal commissioning of the Fish Town sub-branch, residents are hopeful that the Central Bank will act swiftly to address their long-standing concerns.

"The government needs to understand that access to banking is not a luxury--it's a necessity for development," said a Fish Town resident. "We're simply asking that the doors to our own Central Bank facility be opened."