Liberia: UMC Liberia Rebukes Lawmaker Over 'Misleading' Anti-Gay Remarks

The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has sharply condemned recent statements made by Representative Anthony F. Williams of Maryland County District #2, describing his remarks as "false, misleading, and an attack on the integrity" of one of Liberia's oldest and most respected religious institutions.

The Church's reaction follows a newspaper publication on October 31, 2025, under the headline "Anti-gay Sentiments Rock House Sitting," in which Rep. Williams reportedly alleged that United Methodist Church leaders were "expelled" from the House of Representatives after failing to clarify the Church's stance on homosexuality.

According to the UMC, the legislator's comments misrepresented facts surrounding the Church's official engagements with the Liberian Legislature earlier this year.

"The United Methodist Church in Liberia has always acted in truth and transparency," said Bishop Samuel J. Quire, Jr., Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference in a statement on Monday, November 3. "For a lawmaker to distort this reality is not only disrespectful but also a deliberate attempt to undermine the moral credibility of the Church."

Church Denies Allegations, Cites Cooperation with Legislature

The UMC clarified that it had formally appeared before both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate following official invitations. During those appearances, the Church submitted detailed documents outlining its position on matters related to human sexuality, scriptural interpretation, and Christian doctrine.

"These submissions were made in good faith, with full transparency," the statement noted, adding that the Church remains committed to cooperating with national institutions while maintaining respect for lawful processes.

The Church dismissed as "baseless" the claim that its representatives were expelled, insisting that their interactions with lawmakers were conducted "in an atmosphere of mutual respect."

The UMC further urged Rep. Williams to refocus his energy on addressing the pressing socio-economic challenges in his constituency--Pleebo and its surrounding communities--where residents continue to struggle with poor infrastructure, limited healthcare, and high unemployment.

"The people of Maryland County deserve leadership that prioritizes development, education, and social welfare--not divisive rhetoric intended to inflame social tensions or question the moral integrity of faith-based institutions," Bishop Quire asserted.

He cautioned against using the Church as a "political scapegoat" or a platform for personal relevance, warning that such actions only distract from the urgent development needs of Liberians.

While acknowledging that homosexuality remains a sensitive and complex topic within Liberia and the global Methodist community, the LAC/UMC reiterated that it operates fully within the country's laws and remains faithful to its biblical teachings and the Republic's marriage statutes.

The Church also reminded the public that only the Government of Liberia, through the National Legislature, has the constitutional authority to make or amend laws concerning marriage.

"The statement made by Rep. Williams demonstrates a clear lack of understanding of Liberia's existing marriage laws and the legal boundaries between church and state," the release noted.

Historical and Social Context

Founded in the 19th century, the United Methodist Church is one of Liberia's largest Christian denominations, with a deep legacy in education, healthcare, and humanitarian service. The Church operates several schools, hospitals, and community programs nationwide and has long been a moral voice in national discourse.

The debate around homosexuality has periodically surfaced in Liberia's political and religious spheres, often stirring strong emotions. However, most religious groups--including the UMC--have emphasized dialogue, moral clarity, and adherence to national law rather than political confrontation.

The Church concluded by reaffirming its mission to "make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world," pledging to continue promoting peace, truth, and unity across Liberia.

"The Church will not be distracted by political grandstanding," Bishop Quire emphasized. "Instead of attacking the Church and misinforming the public, Rep. Williams should focus on fulfilling his duty to his constituents--by addressing poverty, creating opportunities for youth, and ensuring basic social services in Maryland County."