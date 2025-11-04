West Africa: Liberia's Carbon Harvesting Dilemma - Balancing Promise and Peril

analysis

Introduction

Liberia's forests have always been more than just trees. They are the heartbeat of the country: home to wildlife, water sources, and communities that depend on them for food, medicine, and livelihoods. From the misty highlands of Lofa to the mangroves of Maryland, these green expanses are also part of something much bigger: the fight against global climate change.

In recent years, the world has turned its attention to these forests through a new concept called carbon harvesting: programs that compensate countries for protecting their trees and reducing deforestation in exchange for "carbon credits." These credits can then be sold to companies or nations trying to offset their emissions.

At first glance, it sounds like a perfect solution: the world breathes easier, Liberia earns money, and communities get new opportunities. However, as the country's experience with the controversial Blue Carbon deal in 2023 demonstrated, the reality is more complex. Questions about fairness, ownership, and transparency continue to hover over Liberia's carbon future.

So, can carbon harvesting truly help Liberia, or will it become another story of promises that benefit everyone except the people who live closest to the forest?

What Carbon Harvesting Really Means

Carbon harvesting, also known as carbon trading or forest carbon, is part of a global effort to combat climate change. Under systems like the REDD+ initiative (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation), developing countries can earn payments for keeping their forests intact. Each ton of carbon dioxide that a forest absorbs or prevents from being released becomes a tradable "credit."

Liberia, with over two million hectares of dense tropical forest, has enormous potential. In theory, the country could sell millions of tons of carbon credits every year. Even at a modest rate of five dollars per ton (the same price Ghana recently received), Liberia could earn tens of millions of dollars annually. But there's a catch: success depends not just on how many trees stand, but on how fairly and transparently the process is managed.

The Promise: Why Carbon Harvesting Could Help Liberia

A Greener Way to Earn

For decades, Liberia's economy has relied on logging, mining, and plantations, the industries that bring quick profits but leave lasting scars on the land. Carbon harvesting flips that logic: it rewards protection rather than destruction.

By valuing trees for the carbon they store, Liberia could create a new source of sustainable income. The funds could support schools, roads, clinics, and livelihood programs for forest communities, providing both environmental and economic stability to rural areas.

Fighting Climate Change and Gaining Global Respect

Carbon harvesting strengthens Liberia's efforts under the Paris Agreement. The country has already pledged to reduce emissions by 64% by 2030, and protecting forests is a key part of achieving this goal.

Beyond climate commitments, successful carbon projects could raise Liberia's profile as a regional leader in green development. A credible carbon program could attract partnerships, technology, and investment from around the world.

Protecting Nature and People Together

Liberia's forests are teeming with life: from the pygmy hippopotamus to rare bird species found nowhere else. They also provide clean water, fertile soil, and non-timber products that sustain thousands of households.

When managed responsibly, carbon harvesting can strengthen these ecological and social benefits. Some projects, for instance, fund community wells, micro-businesses, or sustainable farming programs that help people live better while preserving forests. Done right, it can make environmental protection pay for itself.

The Peril: The Risks of Carbon Harvesting

A Weak Legal Foundation

Liberia still doesn't have clear laws defining who owns the carbon in its forests. Is it the state, private landowners, or local communities? This legal grey area creates confusion and opens the door to exploitation.

The Blue Carbon agreement was a vivid example. The deal, which aimed to lease a vast portion of Liberia's forest to a foreign company, was negotiated with little or no public input. Critics argued it violated the Land Rights Act of 2018, which gives communities authority over customary lands. The backlash was so intense that it sparked a national conversation about what carbon ownership truly means, and who should benefit from it.

Governance and Transparency Issues

Carbon markets depend on trust. Every credit must represent a real, verifiable reduction in emissions. That means rigorous monitoring, scientific verification, and honest reporting, and as we know, these are things Liberia's institutions have historically struggled with.

Risks to Communities

For people living in and around forests, carbon projects can be both a blessing and a burden. When they restrict farming, firewood collection, or hunting without fair compensation, families can lose their primary source of survival.

Uganda's experience is a warning. In some carbon projects, villagers were displaced, and promised payments never came. Liberia must avoid that path by ensuring that Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) is genuine. Let's abolish this sign here on a formality. Communities must fully understand what they are giving up and what they stand to gain.

Technical and Market Uncertainty

Measuring and verifying carbon storage is expensive and complicated. Satellite imagery, field surveys, and third-party audits can eat up 30-40% of project revenue.

Even after certification, market prices are unpredictable. The voluntary carbon market has experienced significant fluctuations, ranging from over $20 per ton to under $5, mainly due to shifts in buyer confidence. A sudden price drop could make projects financially unsustainable, leaving both government and communities disappointed.

Development Trade-Offs

Protecting large tracts of land for carbon storage often means restricting agricultural activities, mining, or other forms of development, which can leave rural Liberians feeling like they must choose between survival and sustainability.

"Carbon Colonialism" Concerns

Many critics fear carbon harvesting could become another form of exploitation. Wealthy nations continue to pollute but pay poorer countries to absorb their emissions. Suppose most profits flow to foreign consultants or developers while Liberians see little benefit. In that case, it won't be a climate solution, but rather a new form of inequality/environmental injustice.

Learning from Ghana and Uganda

Ghana's Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme offers hope. It integrates forest protection with cocoa farming, rewarding farmers who keep trees on their land. The benefit-sharing formula is 50% for the communities, 30% for implementation, and 20% for the government, ensuring fairness and trust. Payments are verified by the World Bank, which lends credibility to the program.

Uganda, by contrast, faced backlash when poorly managed carbon projects displaced farmers and damaged its reputation. These two examples illustrate the distinction between success and failure, highlighting a lack of transparency and the absence of local community consent.

The Way Forward

Liberia can make carbon harvesting work, but only with integrity and inclusion. Moving forward, the government should:

1. Pass clear laws defining carbon ownership and benefit-sharing.

2. Create a national carbon registry to track and approve all projects.

3. Ensure real FPIC so communities fully understand and agree to all terms.

4. Adopt a fair benefit-sharing model ensuring locals receive a meaningful share.

5. Build technical capacity for monitoring and verification.

6. Work with reputable partners like the World Bank and LEAF Coalition.

7. Integrate carbon initiatives with local development, so conservation also means better livelihoods.

Conclusion

Carbon harvesting could mark a turning point for Liberia, providing an opportunity to protect its forests, combat climate change, and empower its people. However, it could also repeat old mistakes if not handled carefully.

Liberia's forests are among its most valuable assets. The question is whether they will once again be exploited or finally managed as a shared inheritance that benefits every Liberian.

The future depends not just on the price of carbon, but also on the value Liberia places on justice, transparency, and community empowerment. The forests are ready to do their part, but the country must now do its own.

The Author

George H. Nubo is a Civil/Environmental Engineer and the Managing Editor of The Perspective.