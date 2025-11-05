Nigeria: 'I Am Not Scared of Trump', Deputy Senate President Barau Tells Akpabio

A mild drama played out on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, declared that he was "not scared of Trump" during a session meant to address a fake report credited to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over US President Donald Trump's threats against Nigeria over alleged genocide against Christians in the country.

The viral report had falsely claimed that Akpabio reacted to threats made by the United States President Donald Trump to Nigeria, prompting a clarification from the Senate President.

While addressing the Senate, Akpabio distanced himself from the report, describing it as fake and malicious. He said the publication, which quoted him as saying that Nigeria could resolve her problems without foreign interference, was a fabrication meant to "cause diplomatic friction."

"Somebody will sit in the comfort of his room and produce a report, and even fake pictures of 2023 when the Senate President and senators visited Port Harcourt for a completely different event, and then say, 'Senate President answers President Trump.' Who am I to answer President Trump?" Akpabio said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that the upper chamber would not make any official statement on Trump's comments until the Federal Government does so, stressing that the matter "touches on sensitive diplomatic issues."

"This time, the Senate President of Nigeria did not answer President Trump. The quotation is meant to cause a diplomatic row. It is the presidency that will answer President Trump. All Nigerians are doing their best in that direction," Akpabio added.

The Senate President also revealed that he had petitioned the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the fake report, urging the Cybercrime Unit of the Force to identify and prosecute those behind the misinformation.

"I've petitioned the police and the DSS. It is meant to cause friction and put the Nigerian Senate in disrepute," he said. "What we need is peace. Nigeria's problems must be weighed from all sides."

However, Akpabio's rhetorical question, "Who am I to answer Trump?," appeared to trigger a swift response from his deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North, who interjected, saying he was not afraid to express his opinion about the US President.

"I will say my mind. I'm a Nigerian. Nigeria is a sovereign nation. I'm a parliamentarian. I'm the Deputy Senate President. I can speak. I'm not scared of Trump," Barau said. "Don't be scared of Trump. You can say your mind about Trump. We are a sovereign nation," he told Akpabio at the sessionl

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Attempting to calm the exchange, Akpabio replied, "Don't allow people to ascribe what you did not say to you."

Barau, however, insisted: "You didn't say it, that's correct. You didn't say it. You shouldn't be scared of saying it."

The brief exchange drew murmurs and laughter from the chamber before the Senate President moved to conclude his clarification.

Akpabio cautioned the media and the public against spreading unverified information, warning that fake news could inflame tensions and undermine national unity.

He maintained that only the Presidency, not the National Assembly, has the mandate to respond officially to statements by foreign leaders.