Liberia: Boakai Makes Additional Appointments in Government and Reconstituted Selected Boards

MONROVIA Oct 28--In less than 24 hours after he made changes in his government, president Joseph Boakai late Tuesday made additional changes affecting the Ministry of State, Bureau of State Enterprise among others.

An Executive Mansion statement issued has said. The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Mack C. Mulbah, Head of Presidential Delivery Unit, Varfin V. Donzo, Assistant Minister of State without Portfolio and Ministry of Mines & Energy, Oliver S. Gbegbe, Assistant Minister for Energy.

Others are, National Bureau of Concessions, Hanson Kiazolu, Director General, Bureau of State Enterprises, J.S.B. Theodore Momo, Jr., Director General

"In a related development, the President has, with immediate effect, dissolved the Boards of Directors of several key institutions pending their restructuring.

However, all statutory members of these Boards shall retain their positions in keeping with the laws and regulations governing their appointments," the statement said.

It further said, "The President has further directed that, in the interim, the sector leader responsible for each of the affected institutions shall serve as Acting Chairperson until the Boards are formally reconstituted.

The Liberian Leader extended his appreciation to all outgoing Board members for their dedicated service and contributions to national development.

The affected Boards are:

1. William V.S. Tubman University

2. Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)

3. Booker Washington Institute (BWI)

