Nigeria: State Involvement in Religious Persecution Impossible in Nigeria - Tuggar

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said on Tuesday that state involvement in religious persecution was "impossible" in Nigeria under the country's laws and constitution.

He was responding to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of possible "fast" military action in Nigeria if it fails to crack down on the killing of Christians by Islamist insurgents.

Speaking in Berlin alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Tuggar pointed to his country's "constitutional commitment to religious freedom and rule of law."

"This is what shows that there can't be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level, be it federal, be it regional, be it local, it's impossible," he said.

Trump announced on Truth Social last weekend that his administration would immediately halt all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and a top oil producer.

If the United States sends in military forces, it would go in "'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities," Trump wrote.