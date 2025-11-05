Zimbabwe: No Joy for Rape and Fraud Accused Walter Magaya

Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa has dismissed an application for the immediate release of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya.

Magaya and his wife face fraud charges in connection with a multimillion-dollar church housing project that prosecutors say never materialised.

In addition, the prominent preacher faces a separate charge of rape.

Magistrate Gofa advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Magaya was remanded in custody until 13 November.

The State alleges that during the year 2016, Walter acting in connivance with Tendai, Planet Africa and Yadah Connect hatched a plan to defraud PHD Ministries congregants and other members of the public by misrepresenting that they had acquired land in Chishawasha, Norton, Westgate, Fern Valley Mutare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Arcturus, Ruwa, Manyame and Nyatsime for building houses for church members and the general public, for farming, for bee-keeping and for Mining projects.

Pursuant to this misrepresentation, in 2016, Walter who is the founder of PHD Ministries at number 1 Sherwood Crescent, Corner Simon Mazorodze, 10A Sherwood Crescent, Waterfalls Harare, held a church service at PHD Ministries.

He preached during a Church Service to the church congregants including the complainants in this matter and was broadcast live on the Church television screens and Yadah Television channel which was accessed by other members of the public who were not members of PHD Ministries.

Walter reportedly misrepresented that he had land available for stands for sale.

During his preaching he announced that God had instructed him that the purpose of giving him land was to assist members of the church and others to build houses He further announced that the project of building houses was to be administered by Planet Africa and Yadah Connect.

He stated that members who were interested were supposed to purchase the stands from Planet Africa paying monthly contributions towards the purchase and Yadah Connect was to build houses for the stands purchased.

The Court heard that accused further misrepresented by advertising mining, farming and bee- keeping projects which they said would assist members in building the houses and encouraged them to invest in these projects which accused one alleged would be run by Yadah Connect assuring them that they will get 50% interest after six months for the mining, farming, and bee-keeping projects.

As a result of the misrepresentation, the complainants believed Walter and developed some interest in the aforementioned projects. During that same year 2016, the complainants made some payments at the church offices.

To keep the defrauded complainants with hope, In 2017, Walter and Tendai acting in connivance approached Dr. Gideon Gono seeking for a farming contract at new Donnington Farms belonging to Dr Gono and he agreed to providing them with land for farming for one season only.

Walter well knowing that he had not acquired any land and taking advantage of the farming contract entered into with Dr. Gono, gathered church congregants who had paid for the stands including the complainants and ferried them to the New Dorninington Farms in Norton and misrepresented that he was the owner of the farm and the farm was ready for allocation of residential stands knowing very well that the farm belonged to Dr Gideon Gono.

The complainants later picked information that the farm they were shown belongs to Dr. Gono and was not on sale.

They then made a report to the Police.