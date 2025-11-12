Zimbabwe: Rape, Fraud-Accused Magaya Granted U.S.$3,000 Bail

Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya, who is facing rape and fraud charges, has been granted bail by the Harare High Court.

Magaya was granted US$3,000 bail by Justice Gibson Mandaza.

The beleaguered cleric was arrested last week, facing charges emanating from a botched housing project which defrauded some of his congregants of thousands of dollars.

He will appear before the court on November 18 for routine remand.

Magaya's co-accused, his wife Tendai Magaya and Tapiwa Chikondo, his bodyguard, who was facing a charge of resisting law officers, were granted bail by the Magistrates Court last week.