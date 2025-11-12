Zimbabwe: Rape, Fraud-Accused Magaya Granted U.S.$3,000 Bail

11 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya, who is facing rape and fraud charges, has been granted bail by the Harare High Court.

Magaya was granted US$3,000 bail by Justice Gibson Mandaza.

The beleaguered cleric was arrested last week, facing charges emanating from a botched housing project which defrauded some of his congregants of thousands of dollars.

He will appear before the court on November 18 for routine remand.

Magaya's co-accused, his wife Tendai Magaya and Tapiwa Chikondo, his bodyguard, who was facing a charge of resisting law officers, were granted bail by the Magistrates Court last week.

