Ghana Health Service, Partners Meet to Strengthen Coordination in Health Sector

4 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has held its first Strategic Coordination Meeting with development partners to improve collaboration, reduce duplication, and enhance accountability in the country's health sector.

The meeting focused on ensuring that all partner interventions support Ghana's national health goals and deliver better results for citizens.

Acting Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, thanked development partners for their continued support in areas such as immunization, malaria control, HIV response, maternal and child health, and health system strengthening.

He, however, expressed concern about recent changes in development partnerships that have shifted focus from GHS-led programmes to separate, fragmented projects.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Akoriyea warned that such trends could weaken national ownership and sustainability of health initiatives.

He therefore urged partners to improve coordination, harmonize efforts, and align all interventions with Ghana's health priorities.

Speaking on behalf of the development partners, Dr. Manuel Dewez reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the GHS and improving the country's health system.

He emphasized the need for better coordination among technical working groups and encouraged more practical engagements that produce measurable results.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.