Ghana Health Service, Partners Meet to Strengthen Coordination in Health Sector

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has held its first Strategic Coordination Meeting with development partners to improve collaboration, reduce duplication, and enhance accountability in the country's health sector.

The meeting focused on ensuring that all partner interventions support Ghana's national health goals and deliver better results for citizens.

Acting Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, thanked development partners for their continued support in areas such as immunization, malaria control, HIV response, maternal and child health, and health system strengthening.

He, however, expressed concern about recent changes in development partnerships that have shifted focus from GHS-led programmes to separate, fragmented projects.

Dr. Akoriyea warned that such trends could weaken national ownership and sustainability of health initiatives.

He therefore urged partners to improve coordination, harmonize efforts, and align all interventions with Ghana's health priorities.

Speaking on behalf of the development partners, Dr. Manuel Dewez reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the GHS and improving the country's health system.

He emphasized the need for better coordination among technical working groups and encouraged more practical engagements that produce measurable results.

By: Jacob Aggrey