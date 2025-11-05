Gambia: Calls Mount for Grand Coalition Ahead of 2026 Polls

4 November 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Seedy Jallow

As the Gambia gears up for the 2026 presidential polls, there is growing call among opposition party leaders for a formidable grand coalition against the incumbent president, Adama Barrow.

The latest to join this call is Ensa Danso, a prominent UDP supporter from Tankong Kunda village, Sami district Central River Region north.

Danso called on all opposition party leaders to come together and form a coalition with the leader of the main opposition party led by Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, who is also the secretary general and the party leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Known for abiding by the principle of rule of law, democracy, transparency, integrity and standing firm towards combating corruption in the country, he said, UDP is one of the oldest and most powerful opposition parties in the Gambia with clear missions and visions to salvage the country from bad governance.

The people of the Gambia, he said, deserve a better future, highlighting that if the other opposition party leaders join UDP there is no doubt that there will be a change of government, he explained.

He thus called on all the opposition party leaders to put the interest of the nation above personal ambitions.

