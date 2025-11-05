Nigeria: EU Expresses Solidarity With Nigeria Following Trump's Threat

"We respect Nigeria's sovereignty and constitutional commitment to religious neutrality."

The European Union (EU) has reiterated its solidarity with Nigeria, emphasising respect for the nation's sovereignty and commitment to strengthening cooperation in peacebuilding, interfaith dialogue, and human rights protection.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Mignot was reacting to the recent comments made by the U.S. President Donald Trump about Nigeria.

He said the EU's position was not influenced by external actors but rooted in its long-standing partnership and shared values with Nigeria.

Mr Mignot said the EU and the member states would continue to respect Nigeria's sovereignty.

"Our position is one of solidarity with Nigeria.

"Solidarity with the victims of violence, with the authorities working to protect citizens, and with the Nigerian people who overwhelmingly desire peaceful coexistence beyond ethnic and religious divides.

"We respect Nigeria's sovereignty and constitutional commitment to religious neutrality," he said.

According to him, the EU is ready to enhance its support in peace, security and defence matters, as well as through dialogue with all stakeholders, including civil society organisation and traditional and religious leaders.

Mr Mignot assured that the EU would continue to implement several peacebuilding initiatives across the country to promote peaceful coexistence.

"We also support programmes on deradicalisation, demobilisation and reintegration of ex-members of non-state armed groups in the North-East," he said.

He said the EU would remain committed to the protection of all communities, especially the minorities with the freedom of religion and belief.

Mr Mignot acknowledged that while Nigeria faces challenges in human rights and freedom of religion, its legal and institutional framework provides for fundamental freedoms.

"The situation is not perfect, as in any country but there exists a constitutional basis for the protection of human rights.

"It is up to Nigerian authorities and society as a whole to uphold and strengthen this environment of peaceful coexistence," he stated.

The ambassador stressed that the EU works closely with civil society organisations on projects promoting interfaith dialogue and good relations among religious communities.

He noted that the EU's support is non-discriminatory, covering all victims of violence irrespective of the motives.

Mr Mignot said the EU's engagement with Nigeria remains steady and predictable, adding that the cooperation between both parties is not driven by what others do but by "shared interest in a stable, prosperous, and democratic Nigeria."

Mr Mignot disclosed that a peace, security and defence dialogue between Nigeria and the EU is expected soon as part of efforts to deepen strategic cooperation.

He emphasised that the EU's guiding principle is to help Nigeria reinforce stability and prosperity and that the country's future "lies firmly in the hands of Nigerians themselves."

NAN reports that Mr Trump had threatened to carry out attacks in Nigeria in response to alleged anti-Christian violence.

NAN reports that in a series of social media posts, Mr Trump designated Nigeria a 'Country of Particular Concern,' due to alleged killings of Christians and rising religious intolerance.

He said the United States would immediately cut off all assistance to Nigeria "if the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians."

