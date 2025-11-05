Nigeria: Rabies - Govt Begins Free Vaccination of Dogs, Cats in Nasarawa

She noted that eliminating rabies requires the active involvement of every citizen, policymakers, veterinarians, dog owners, hunters, teachers, parents and all members of the community.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has begun free anti-rabies mass vaccination of dogs and cats in Nasarawa State.

Chinyere Akujobi, the ministry's permanent secretary, disclosed this on Tuesday while flagging off a one-week vaccination exercise in Akun Area Administrative Council of the state.

Ms Akujobi, represented by Samuel Anzaku, chief veterinary officer of Nigeria, said the campaign aims to eliminate rabies in the country by 2030.

"Recall that we recently marked World Rabies Day on 28 September, a global event that brings nations and communities together to renew the fight against one of the deadliest, yet most preventable zoonotic diseases - rabies," she said.

She said this year's commemoration theme, "You, Me and Community," is especially relevant to our context.

She said this is a reminder that government efforts alone cannot achieve rabies elimination.

She noted that eliminating rabies requires the active involvement of every citizen, policymakers, veterinarians, dog owners, hunters, teachers, parents and all members of the community.

"Rabies control is therefore a shared responsibility and a collective investment in the health and safety of our people," she said.

The Permanent Secretary said that rabies continued to claim thousands of lives annually worldwide, with Africa and Asia bearing the greatest burden.

She added that most victims are children under the age of 15, making rabies not just a health issue but also a tragedy for families and communities.

"The good news is that rabies is entirely preventable mainly through vaccination of dogs and cats which are the primary sources of human infections in our environment," she said.

"This is why the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has prioritised rabies control under the One Health framework, working closely with human health, animal health, and environmental stakeholders."

Ms Akujobi assured President Bola Tinubu's administration remains committed and determined to eradicate rabies using a one-health approach.

According to her, the vaccination is a concrete step towards protecting citizens, saving lives, and advancing towards the global goal of zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

She disclosed that 26,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccines were procured for the first phase of mass vaccination of dogs and cats.

Also speaking, Musa Abdullahi, Director of Veterinary Service, Ministry of Agriculture, Nasarawa State, urged people of the state to bring their dogs for vaccination in the interest of their health.

Mr Abdullahi said rabies is 100 per cent fatal, but,luckily, it is 100 per cent preventable.

He restated the state government's commitment to eliminate rabies through routine vaccination of dogs and others.

On their parts, George Uzoaga, national coordinator, Rabies Control and Lawal Ademola, member, National Technical Working Team on Elimination of Rabies in Nigeria, called for collective efforts and teamwork to eliminate rabies in the country.

They called on Nigerians to vaccinate their dogs to protect them and the people around them from rabies.

Responding, Sunday Bako, one of the beneficiaries, appreciated the federal government for the gesture and assured them of their support at all times.

