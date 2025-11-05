Nigeria: Edo Govt Set to Revive Drug Production in 2026, Targets End to Medical Tourism

The governor reaffirmed the state's determination to revive the long-abandoned Edo Pharmaceutical Company, which was vandalised during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Edo State government said it would commence the production of essential drugs by 2026 to strengthen the state's healthcare system and end medical tourism.

The State governor, Monday Okpebholo, disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection of the Central Medical Stores and the Edo Pharmaceutical Company in Benin.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Okpebholo, represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, said the move aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to boost local pharmaceutical production and ensure affordable healthcare.

The governor reaffirmed the state's determination to revive the long-abandoned Edo Pharmaceutical Company, which was vandalised during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

According to him, the state government is ready to reposition the facility to manufacture essential medicines for Edo residents and the South-South region.

"Edo is desirous of putting this facility to good use through the production of essential drugs. This will not only reduce the cost of medical care but also curb medical tourism," he said.

The governor explained that the state would leverage the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), a federal scheme aimed at attracting investment, promoting local production of medical products, and expanding private-sector participation in healthcare delivery.

"We are passionate about the welfare of our people; that is why we are assessing the facility so we can identify areas that require urgent intervention," he said.

During the inspection, the governor confirmed that the drugs supplied to the state medical stores were in good condition and had valid manufacturing and expiration dates.

"We have verified the integrity of the drugs supplied. They are safe and fit for use by Edo people.

"We are also making plans to rehabilitate the vandalised pharmaceutical company and make it operational again," he added.

The Commissioner for Health, Cyril Oshiomhole, who accompanied the governor on the visit, said the Edo Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency was established to ensure equitable access to quality and affordable medicines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Oshiomhole explained that the agency was designed to participate in a national pooled procurement system that allows states to collectively purchase drugs at reduced prices.

"When states buy in bulk, the cost of drugs drops significantly, sometimes even below factory price," he said.

"This means that Federal Medical Centres, private hospitals, and pharmacies will source their drugs from Edo, making it a win-win for everyone, especially the poor."

The commissioner revealed that the government's 2026 plan includes partnering with the federal government to revive the local production of paracetamol, antimalarials, antibiotics, and other essential drugs under the PVAC initiative.

"We are ready to key into the presidential initiative to encourage local manufacturing. This will form a key part of our 2026 annual health plan," he added. (NAN)