Nigeria: Alleged Genocide - Former DSS Director Urges Govt to Take Trump's Threat Seriously

A former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has called on the Federal Government to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria and his threat of possible military action with utmost seriousness.

Ejiofor made the call on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, urging the government to immediately deploy diplomatic channels to prevent the situation from escalating.

"I think the Federal Government should take Donald Trump seriously. I'm calling on the Nigerian government to explore all diplomatic channels," he said.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform last week, accused Nigeria of allowing the mass killing of Christians and threatened to respond with force.

The U.S. government had also redesignated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) over alleged violations of religious freedom.

"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that... country 'guns-a-blazing'," Trump had written, adding that he had instructed the U.S. Department of War to prepare for "possible action."

While the Federal Government has dismissed the genocide allegation and insisted that religious freedom is protected, Ejiofor warned against underestimating Trump's rhetoric.

"You see, it is a very serious matter when you talk of Donald Trump. He says what he wants to do, and he will go ahead to do it. So, it is not a play that we can gloss over. It is a threat," he said.

He maintained that addressing the security situation remains Nigeria's responsibility but stressed that the country must avoid a diplomatic fallout that could damage international relations or escalate into conflict.

The former DSS director emphasised that proactive engagement is key: "This is not something to ignore. We must move quickly through diplomatic means to manage the situation and defend the country's sovereignty."