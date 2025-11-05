Nigeria: If We Can Speak to Our Conscience, Nigeria Can End FGM, - Aderonke Olutayo, Unicef Consultant

... Says myths, silence, weak enforcement fuelling practice

Despite federal and state laws prohibiting female genital mutilation, FGM remains alarmingly widespread in Nigeria. Findings show that the practice persists in many communities--fueled by myths, entrenched social norms, and weak law enforcement.

Recent data from UNICEF and UNFPA reveal that an estimated 19.9 million Nigerian women and girls have undergone the practice, making the country home to the third-highest number of survivors in the world. National prevalence among women aged 15 to 49 stands at about 19.5 per cent, while the rate among girls aged 0 to 14 rose from 16.9 per cent in 2013 to 19.2 per cent in 2018, showing that younger generations remain at risk. In some southern states such as Imo, Ebonyi, and Osun, prevalence remains well above 50 per cent, despite years of campaigns and community sensitisation.

Good Health Weekly spoke to Mrs. Aderonke Olutayo, a Sexual and Reproductive Health Specialist and FGM Consultant with UNICEF. For her, ending the practice is more than policy work--it is a personal mission rooted in compassion and conviction.

Awareness rising, but new hotspots emerging

"Awareness about female genital mutilation has grown significantly in the last six years," she began. "Before now, many people didn't fully understand what it entailed, but today it's more widely recognised. Unfortunately, we've also discovered new hotspots across the country. Initially, we focused on three states in the Southwest and two in the Southeast, but now we're seeing the practice spread to the South-South, Kwara, and even parts of the North."

According to her, myths and misconceptions continue to fuel the practice. In some communities, FGM is considered a prerequisite for marriage. Others see it as a way to make the female genitalia appear 'clean' or 'beautiful'. In certain areas, it is still viewed as a rite of passage for adolescent girls.

"There are just so many myths. Some believe that if you don't cut a girl, her genitals will smell or she will become promiscuous. It's largely a social norm--people do it because it's what everyone else does," she lamented.

Culture of silence

Despite years of advocacy and campaigns, Olutayo said ignorance, silence, and cultural resistance remain major challenges.

"Many women and girls don't understand the consequences of FGM," she explained. "Even worse, the custodians of tradition--especially grandmothers--see it as a sacred cultural duty. When we go into communities, they often tell us not to talk about it because it's a tradition that must continue."

This silence, she said, is one of the biggest obstacles to change. "The people we are fighting for sometimes resist the conversation. The older women who drive the practice do not want anyone questioning it. For them, it's a cultural identity, not a crime."

Invisible wounds

Beyond the physical pain and health complications, the psychological toll on survivors is enormous. Many live with trauma and low self-esteem.

"In some communities, women who are not cut are stigmatised," she revealed. "They are barred from joining associations or artisan groups. Sometimes, songs are composed to mock them. It's both social and psychological trauma."

Changing hearts through knowledge

To change entrenched beliefs, Olutayo believes sensitisation is key.

"Many families don't even know that FGM is a crime or that it has serious consequences," she said. "We start by teaching them about female anatomy--what the clitoris is, what role it plays, and why it should not be removed. Once they understand the facts, we hold consensus meetings where families and communities make public declarations to stop cutting their girls."

She emphasised the importance of engaging traditional gatekeepers--chiefs, religious leaders, men, and grandmothers. "They are the decision-makers. Once they are informed and convinced, it becomes easier to reach everyone else."

Role of health workers

Olutayo also highlighted the responsibility of healthcare professionals in curbing FGM.

"It is unethical--and not part of any medical curriculum--for nurses, doctors, or community health workers to perform FGM," she stressed. "During routine checks, health workers should examine baby girls and report any sign of cutting. They should also include FGM education during clinic days--antenatal, infant welfare, and family planning sessions."

She called on professional bodies such as the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to take a firm stand. "If regulatory bodies revoke the licences of any health worker caught performing FGM, it will serve as a strong deterrent."

Weak enforcement and family complicity

Despite existing laws, enforcement remains weak.

"Even when offenders are known, family and community bonds make people reluctant to report," she noted. "For example, if your mother-in-law cuts your baby, would you report her to the police? Most women will stay silent to protect their families. That's why prosecutions are rare."

Fear of backlash also keeps victims and witnesses quiet. "People know who the cutters are, but they won't expose them. There's still a culture of silence protecting this crime."

Ownership and government responsibility

While acknowledging the critical role of international organisations such as UNICEF and UNFPA, Olutayo insisted the Nigerian government must take ownership of the fight.

"Donor agencies have done so much, but they won't be here forever. We have a national policy on FGM elimination, but it must be implemented at local, state, and national levels," she said. "These girls are ours. They are not for the donors. We must protect them and take responsibility as a nation."

Traditional and religious leaders as change agents

Olutayo noted that more traditional rulers are now denouncing FGM publicly. "As custodians of culture, their voices matter. Many have already led their communities to make public declarations against the practice," she explained.

"We also work with religious leaders to correct wrong interpretations of the Bible or Quran. No holy book supports cutting girls."

Once communities make declarations, they are issued certificates confirming their new stance--complete with sanctions for defaulters.

Men matter

At the grassroots, Olutayo said, the most effective strategy has been house-to-house campaigns through community-based organisations. "Once the head of a compound decides to stop FGM, the rest follow," she said.

She stressed that men and boys have a vital role to play. "Nigeria is a patriarchal society; men make the decisions. If fathers say no, the practice stops. That's why we're building men's alliances to support the women. Men are also affected--if their daughters or wives are hurt, it affects the home. Once they lend their voices, ending FGM becomes easier."

Can Nigeria meet the 2030 target?

Olutayo is cautiously optimistic. "Nothing is impossible if we truly commit. But new hotspots are still emerging, which makes it difficult. We may not end FGM completely by 2030, but we can make major progress. If we could stop the killing of twins, we can also end this."

Driven by passion

For Olutayo, the fight is deeply personal. "Fighting for girls and women has always been my passion," she said with conviction. "As a nurse, I've seen women in excruciating pain. I've seen marriages collapse because of FGM. That motivated me to act. This is not just a career--it's my calling."

She recalled one unforgettable moment during a field mission. "We were attacked by traditionalists in one local government area. My team fled, but I stayed and showed them a short video of how baby girls are cut. Many of the men wept like children. That single moment turned them into advocates against FGM."

Moments like that, she said, keep her hopeful. "When people see the truth, they change. That's what keeps me going."

"If we speak to our conscience, we'll stop. No one should inflict such pain on someone they love. This fight requires everyone--government, communities, religious leaders, men, women, and the media. Together, we can end FGM in our lifetime."