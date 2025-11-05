Nigeria: Manufacturing, Trade Drive 11 Months Streak of Economic Expansion - NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has reported sustained expansion in economic activities for the 11th consecutive month, driven largely by improved performance in the manufacturing and trade sectors.

The report stated: "In October 2025, Nigeria's business environment maintained its positive trajectory, with the Current Business Performance Index remaining in the expansion zone. The NESG Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) recorded a marginal increase to 111.3 points from 107.9 points in September 2025 and 76.8 points in the same period of 2024. This improvement reflects a mix of sectoral dynamics, particularly strengthened business performance across sectors and a surge in growth within the manufacturing sector.

"A sectoral review showed that all five broad economic activities remained in the expansion region. The Manufacturing and Trade sectors recorded the strongest gains, rising by 8.8 and 7.8 points to 111.3 and 115.4, respectively, during the month. Non-Manufacturing (115.0), Agriculture (111.4), and Services (111.0) also expanded, albeit at a slower pace than in September 2025.

Commenting, Muyiwa Oni, Regional Head of Equity Research for West Africa at Standard Bank Group, said: "Broad sectoral improvement in activities influenced an increase in Nigeria's business conditions for the third consecutive month, extending the expansion in general activities for the 11th month running.

More Notably, the Manufacturing sector improved the most in October, amid higher production, improved demand, and increased access to credit. We believe lower inflation and a stable exchange rate supported an improvement in demand and production.

"Indeed, the breakdown of the Manufacturing sector showed better performance across the food & beverage; cement; and plastic & rubber products sub-sectors. Nonetheless, the level of optimism in October was lower than that seen in September, reflecting weaker optimism levels across the Manufacturing sector; Non-manufacturing industries; and Services. Where future sentiments increased, survey participants linked it to ongoing policy reforms, stable exchange rate, gradual recovery in consumer demand, and seasonal economic activity."