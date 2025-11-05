Nigeria: Misinformation Behind U.S.-Nigeria Tension - Experts

Experts across the country have said that misinformation is largely responsible for the recent designation of Nigeria as a country of particular interest and threat of an attack by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Daily Trust gathered that most of the false information were sourced from the social media platforms.

Dr Kabiru Adamu, a security and intelligence analyst with Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, said things would have been different if they had the right figures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said, "About 9,000 Nigerians have been killed from the beginning of January to the end of October 2025.

"There have been fluctuating numbers across the 10 months. We started the year with 1,000 deaths in January, and then it peaked in April with 1,300 deaths. But since then, it has been reducing, with the latest figure at about 600. When you add all the months together, it comes up to about 9,000 that I mentioned. If we break it down according to regions, consistently, the North-West region has recorded the highest number of fatalities. If you also add the three northern regions together on a monthly basis, and when you add them across all these 10 months, almost about 80 per cent of the fatalities have occurred in the North-West region of the country, sadly.

"So clearly, the seven states in the North-West -- if you remove Jigawa and Kano -- the other four states have recorded the highest fatality rates in the country, unfortunately. Borno State also needs to be mentioned in the North-East, which from time to time records the highest death fatalities per state, not per region. And then, of course, Benue and Plateau States also occasionally, in these 10 months that I've mentioned, record high fatality rates.

"But like I said, the region with the highest has been the North-West.

On the categorization of Nigeria as a country that lacks religious tolerance, he said, "It is unfortunate, actually. As an organization, we avoided profiling the fatality statistics according to religion, because we felt that it would not help our national aspiration for peace. Knowing how many Muslims or how many Christians were killed would, unfortunately, just add to the challenge and not directly help.

"So we avoided doing that. Unfortunately, we're at a point today where it's the topic of conversation, and it appears that we need to do that. So we're actually working on that at the moment.

"But having said that, there is enough data to suggest that this statement -- that about 7,000 Christians have been killed, according to one of the platforms on social media, which was used by someone close to President Donald Trump -- cannot be true.

"If 9,000 persons in Nigeria were killed from January to October, and if we agree, even by the most conservative estimates, that there is a 50-50 division between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria, the highest that would go to the Christian side would be 4,500, and the highest that would go to the Muslim side would be 4,500. So where the 7,000 was manufactured, we don't know.

"Now, this is from my company -- Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited. One of the most reliable platforms for data is ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data). It aligns with this data from Beacon that I just mentioned, even though there is a difference between the numbers, but not so much. They are at about 8,000 deaths.

"So even for them, if you go with the 50-50 division that I mentioned -- and in fact, it depends on who you talk to. Some would tell you the percentage of Christians in Nigeria is 40, some would say 55-45. So depending on who you talk to, if you go with the most conservative, which is 50-50, it clearly tells you that 7,000 figure is the figment of someone's imagination. The reality is very different from that.

"The reality speaks to, like I said, about 4,000. Now, it's condemnable -- but then, the point is this: what is even more condemnable is to pretend that the other is not being killed, that it is just one side that is being killed. This is what the selective bias and the selective narrative being pushed by the adherents of this Trump assumption and the 'country of particular concern' claim are trying to do".

Also speaking, an investigative journalist, Umar Audu said, "It's unfortunate that we found ourselves in this kind of situation where people will be making false claims of genocide. Of course, every responsible journalist and newsroom -- and as an individual, to be honest -- we know that there are no targeted killings anywhere in Nigeria. Every tribe, we are all victims of the killings going on in our country. So it is really disheartening to see people pushing this kind of dangerous narrative. As an individual or as a layman, if you are on social media, you have to be careful of the kind of information you consume. Most of these people pushing this narrative have an agenda.

"This agenda has multiple layers. What is bringing this kind of narrative has many factors. You can't take away politics or the situation of the country, because every democracy, as we say, is fragile. But in a situation where citizens find themselves under a government that seems lackadaisical towards the young generation, that's what gives room for such narratives.

"You see people amplifying and accepting them, but it's not good for us as a country. It's bad, and we must all be effective."

He warned Nigerians to be mindful of information that they consume, saying, "Of course, people must profile platforms very well -- understand their bias. From the stories they push out, you can tell their biases. Secondly, you have to cross-check with different credible, renowned platforms to see if these claims are genuine.

"There are also tools individuals can use to detect misinformation. It's not everything we see on social media that we should accept, because people have different agendas -- and because they know Nigerians can be too dramatic sometimes. So people must cross-check, understand the bias of the platform, and confirm with others.

"Ask, this story I saw on platform X -- is it available on credible platforms across the globe or in Nigeria? If you can't find it, then that report is likely false. Those are some of the things people should look out for at this critical time".

Don't hide under religion to attack Nigeria, China tells US

The Peoples Republic of China yesterday kicked against interference with Nigeria's affairs, expressing support for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Mao Ning, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said this while reacting to the threat President Donald Trump issued against Nigeria.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Ning said, "As Nigeria's comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people on the development path suited to its national conditions. China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force."

Some analysts had traced the US threat to the growing influence of China in Nigeria.

The relationship between the West and smaller countries has reportedly been threatened by China, Russia and other emerging World Powers.

Why China's support matters - Ex-diplomat

Speaking on the warning to the US by China, a former Nigerian ambassador to China, Baba Ahmad Jidda, said it was a significant step.

Ambassador Jidda told Daily Trust on Tuesday in Abuja that the strategic agreement signed by the two countries places Nigeria highly on the list of China's priorities.

"The strategic comprehensive strategic partnership means all aspects of governance, all aspects of the relationship", he said, adding that, "When the need arises, you can rely on each other."

"And that is why China is saying, 'Please, America, stop disturbing Nigeria', and so on and so forth. This is a sign of friendship, and it's in consonance with the provisions of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China".

Ambassador Jidda, who served as an ambassador in China for six years, said China was direct in its warning to the US not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and Nigeria in particular.

He, however, expressed doubt that China would deploy its military to fight the US in Nigeria, saying, "As the ambassador of Nigeria to China for six years, I can tell you that China doesn't interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

"It can support you in several ways, but direct intervention, the way America or Americans are doing, is never the policy of China.

"China will support you with infrastructure and development, and whatever, but to get militarily involved and or whatever is not their style.

"So, I don't see China coming in with arms and ammunition to fight the United States in Nigeria. But they will do a lot of diplomatic work to dissuade the United States from taking action that it is thinking of taking".

EU expresses solidarity with Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has also weighed in on the matter. In a statement by the EU's spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security, Anouar El Anouni, on Tuesday, the bloc said it had taken note of the statements made by the American administration regarding Nigeria.

Responding to a question on whether the American threats towards Nigeria would prompt a reaction from the European External Action Service (EEAS), El Anouni said, "When it comes to Nigeria, the EU has taken note of the statements made by the American administration.

"The EU expresses its solidarity with all the communities and families affected by the violence, including the recent large-scale attacks in the southern belt of Nigeria and in the northeast."

The EU spokesperson reaffirmed the bloc's position on human rights, saying, "The EU reaffirms its commitment to freedom of religion and belief, and to the protection of all communities, especially to minorities, and we underline our commitment to the peaceful coexistence of the Nigerian population, beyond geographical, ethnic, political, or religious differences.

"We recognise the many factors behind the violence in Nigeria. Let us note that religion is only one of these factors, and only in certain instances."

El Anouni explained that the EU was already working closely with Nigerian authorities to address the situation.

He said, "The European Union cooperates with the competent Nigerian authorities and implements multifaceted support in Nigeria to prevent violence, to encourage the consolidation of peace and to assist the victims of violence and forced displacement."

ECOWAS rejects allegation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued a statement addressing the surge in terrorist attacks across the region, including Nigeria, while firmly rejecting claims that these acts constitute genocide.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the West African bloc said it "wishes to draw the attention of partners and the international community as a whole to the growing level of violence that terrorist groups of different colouration have perpetrated in some countries in the West African region, including Nigeria."

ECOWAS highlighted that these attacks indiscriminately target civilians of all faiths and backgrounds.

Addressing misinformation circulating in public discourse, ECOWAS categorically denied that the violence constitutes genocide against any particular religious group.

The group called on the United Nations and other international partners to continue to support member states in countering violent extremism.

"As independent reports have confirmed over the years, terrorist-related violence does not discriminate on the basis of gender, religion, ethnicity or age.

"ECOWAS calls on the United Nations and all partners to support Member States in their fight against these groups and to treat as false any claims that these terrorist groups target one group, or that there is genocide of one religious group in the region.

"ECOWAS strongly rejects these false and dangerous claims that seek to deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion in the region," the statement added.

Reaffirming its commitment to regional peace and unity, ECOWAS reiterated that combating terrorism requires a collective response, grounded in facts and solidarity, not in divisive or misleading claims.

The regional bloc added, "ECOWAS calls on the whole world to stand by the countries in the region in their fight against terrorism that targets all communities."

Nigeria promotes religious freedom - Tuggar

The Nigerian government yesterday insisted that religious freedom is fully protected under the country's constitution.

Responding to a reporter's question at a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, held up a document whose cover read "Nigeria's Constitutional Commitment to Religious Freedom and Rule of Law".

"All the answers are in there. This is what guides us," Tuggar said, speaking alongside Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. "It's impossible for there to be religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Senator Ali Ndume, on Tuesday, described Trump's comments on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria as "ignorant" and uninformed about the country's security situation.

Reacting during an interview on ARISE Television on Tuesday, Ndume said Trump's statement showed a lack of understanding of Nigeria's complex insecurity challenges.

"This is not to say Christians are not being killed. What we've been saying is that it's not only Christians -- Muslims are also being killed," the senator said.

"This has been confirmed by both religions, there are a lot of killings going on in Nigeria for the past 16 years and more from the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009. Nobody can deny that.

"But to say exclusively that the Christians are being targeted depends on where the event happens. If it happens in Plateau or a Christian-dominated area, naturally, it is the Christians that will be the victims, as it is now in Benue and Plateau.

"If you go to other areas that are Muslim dominated, depending on the type of criminality that is going on there, the victims are naturally going to be the Muslims.

"If a church is attacked, the victims will be Christians, and if it's a mosque, the Muslims will be the victims. That's the reality", he said.

Ndume added that he recently sponsored a motion in the Senate to address what he called "misconceptions" surrounding Nigeria's security crisis and to urge the US government to reconsider its classification of Nigeria as a CPC.

He recalled that Nigeria was previously removed from the list during former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration after engagements with the US government to clarify the nature of the insurgency.

'Nigeria using multiple approaches to solve Trump threat'

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very calm about the ongoing situation, saying that multiple avenues are being employed to resolve the issue.

Addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, the Minister said he discussed the threat by the United States of America with the President, and he is looking for ways and means of ensuring that the international community understands what Nigeria has been doing to tackle insecurity in the country.

He explained that two weeks ago, as part of the President's effort to rekindle the security architecture of the country, "reinvigorated the hierarchy of the Armed forces, a new Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs were appointed.

"These were all the pre-issues that came out before the US Concerns", adding that, "Mr President has been working assiduously to ensure that Nigeria is a country that remains safer for all Nigerians."

The Minister disclosed that channels of communication have been opened for international organisations to understand what Nigeria has been doing.

By Joshua Odeyemi, Abdullahi Ahmed & Al-Mustapha Mustapha