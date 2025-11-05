Nigeria: Boko Haram Drone Attack Repelled in Borno - 6 Terrorists Killed

5 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Troops of the Nigerian military, with support from Nigerien forces and the Air Force, have repelled a Boko Haram attack on Malam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

Security and local sources confirmed that the attempted assault occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

A top military source told Daily Trust that the terrorists launched the attack using armed drones and mortars, injuring some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and soldiers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The attack was defeated by the gallant troops supported by Nigerien fighter ground-attack platforms," the source said.

He disclosed that at least six terrorists were neutralised, while troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, 258 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five RPG bombs, four armed drone bombs, five hand grenades, two bandoliers, and one Android phone.

The source added that several other terrorist corpses were evacuated by their fleeing comrades as they retreated in disarray through the waterways of the Tumbuns.

"The Nigerien Air Force later conducted follow-up strikes on the retreating terrorists, neutralising additional scores of the miscreants," he said.

According to him, the morale of troops remains high, while the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has deployed platforms to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support and to evacuate the wounded, all of whom are reported to be in stable condition.

"Exploitation of the waterways continues by the resilient troops," the source added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.