Nigeria: Palestinian Envoy Hails Nigeria's Commitment to Peace in Middle East

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Muhannad Halmouri, has expressed his government's appreciation of Nigeria's continued support for peace in the Middle East.

He commended both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their firm stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Speaking in Abuja, the envoy described Nigeria's position as consistent, compassionate, and rooted in humanitarian values.

He also noted the international dimension of the peace process, mentioning recent initiatives by US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

In his remarks, Ambassador Halmouri emphasised that President Tinubu's administration has maintained a principled foreign policy that upholds the sanctity of human life and calls for a two-state solution as the most viable path to lasting peace.

He noted that Nigeria's leaders, through several statements at global and national forums, have made their concern for Palestinian civilians clear and offered moral and humanitarian support to the region.

The envoy particularly recalled the Vice President's address at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on 24 September 2025, where Shettima, representing President Tinubu, reiterated Nigeria's call for a "two-state solution" and condemned the indiscriminate killing of civilians.

In that speech, Shettima declared that the Palestinian people "are not collateral damage in a civilisation searching for order," affirming Nigeria's commitment to peace and justice for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Ambassador Halmouri also praised Nigeria's historical role as a voice for justice and equity in global affairs.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria's influence within the African Union and the United Nations could further promote diplomatic action toward ending hostilities and ensuring humanitarian access to affected areas in Gaza and the West Bank.