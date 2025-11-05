Nigeria: Lagos, NCF Call for Collaboration Against Plastic, Environmental Pollution

Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have called on citizens and corporate entities to join in the fight against plastic and other forms of pollution in Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the call at the 19th 'Walk for Nature', an annual event jointly organised by the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) at the Multipurpose Hall, Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos, on Saturday, 1st November 2025.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, said the theme for this year's edition, "Lagos, Let's Beat Plastic Pollution," is both urgent and inspiring. "It speaks directly to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, the unchecked use and improper disposal of plastic waste."

According to him, "Nigeria generates about 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, and Lagos alone accounts for approximately 870,000 tonnes, of which less than 12 percent is recycled. These plastics block drains, worsen flooding, endanger marine life, and pose serious health risks to humans.

"The burden on our environment is enormous, and the solution must begin with all of us, through collective responsibility, behavioural change, and conscious environmental stewardship."

The Lagos State Government, he said, has taken bold and practical steps to address this challenge. "Earlier this year, we commenced the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam containers, aimed at curbing littering and drainage blockages. Through the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), we have strengthened waste collection and recycling systems, introduced the Blue Box Programme for waste separation at source, and expanded waste-to-wealth initiatives that convert recyclables into economic opportunities."

He said, "In partnership with private recyclers, international development agencies, and Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs), Lagos has also implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy, ensuring that manufacturers play an active role in recovering and recycling plastic packaging. Our Environmental Marshals are now better equipped to enforce sanitation laws, with stiffer penalties for illegal dumping.

"We have also increased investments in recycling infrastructure, public awareness campaigns such as the Walk for Nature, and community clean-up exercises across local governments. The Cleaner Lagos Initiative continues to empower waste managers, improve landfill operations, and foster stronger public-private partnerships in waste recovery and recycling.

"Beyond enforcement, we are working with innovators to develop sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and promoting environmental education through schools and community outreach programmes.

"However, government effort alone is not enough. Every Lagosian must take responsibility. Let us adopt and practice the 8Rs of sustainable living -- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rethink, Repair, Re-gift, Recover, and Refuse.

"Refuse what you do not need, reduce your plastic use, and recycle what you can. Businesses must embrace the principles of Extended Producer Responsibility, redesigning packaging to minimize waste. Our schools must continue to teach environmental stewardship, and our communities must organize periodic clean-ups and recycling drives."

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) "for its unwavering commitment to promoting environmental awareness and for its long-standing partnership with the Lagos State Government. The Walk for Nature has, over the years, symbolized unity, shared purpose, and a growing movement toward responsible consumption, circular economy practices, and a mindset of preservation rather than pollution.

"As we walk today, public servants, students, civil society organizations, and residents alike, we make a shared declaration: That Lagos will not be defined by pollution, but by action, innovation, and responsibility.

"Beating plastic pollution is essential to building a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Lagos. It aligns perfectly with our T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, which prioritizes the environment and sustainable growth. As your Governor, I reaffirm this administration's unwavering commitment to achieving a zero-plastic waste future in our State.

"Together, we can turn the tide. Let us make Lagos a city where plastic no longer clogs our drains, but instead fuels a circular economy that creates jobs, empowers communities, and safeguards our shared future.

"Let us walk with purpose, with pride, and with conviction, believing that a cleaner Lagos is not just possible, but inevitable."

He noted that across the world, plastic pollution has become a silent crisis. "It clogs our drains, pollutes our waterways, threatens marine life, and undermines our collective quest for a sustainable future. As a coastal megacity, Lagos must remain at the forefront of efforts to reverse this trend and set an example for others to follow."

The Director General of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Dr. Joseph Onoja said they try to create awareness on issues of the environment, stating that "NCF is like the gatekeeper. But everybody needs to get involved. This (the Walk) is one of our programmes we do yearly with the Lagos State Government and other partners, Chevron and so on, so that we'll be able to come together to create that awareness."

Onoja urged people to find a way of using plastics responsibly so that they don't end up where they're not supposed to end up, especially in the ocean, where fish nib at them, turning them into microplastics which is embedding themselves in the tissues of fish and end up on our plates.

Chairman, National Executive Council of NCF, Hon. Justice R.I.B Adebiyi also explained that, "The plastic that escapes into the sea does not disappear. It breaks down into microplastics that are eaten by fishes, and we in turn consume those fishes. The result is a vicious cycle that harms our health causing tissue damage, inflammation, and increases the risk of cancer and other diseases."

Justice Adebiyi said this year's event is unique in many ways. "For the first time, the Walk for Nature is being hosted in a tertiary institution. We made this choice because we understand the importance of youth engagement in environmental advocacy. Over 60 percent of Nigeria's population is made up of young people under the age of 30. This is a powerful and dynamic generation. If we must build lasting behavior change and preserve Nigeria's natural heritage, then the best place to begin is with the young. Hosting this event in a school environment allows us to take this critical message directly to the demographic that will shape tomorrow's choices.

"I must give special credit to the management of Yaba College of Technology, especially the Rector, for their willingness and proactive approach to environmental sustainability. They saw the need and took the lead. This collaboration is a testament to what can happen when learning institutions become active participants in the journey towards a cleaner, healthier Lagos.

"This event would not have been possible without the support of our institutional partners like Chevron Nigeria Limited and our corporate sponsors, who have stood by us over the years. We are very grateful.

"The focus on plastic pollution this year also ties directly into NCF's new strategic plan for 2025 to 2030. One of the key pillars of that strategy is Pollution Management. Over the next few years, NCF will collaborate with various stakeholders to advocate for legislation that will eliminate single-use plastics nationwide. We will also continue to push for policies that encourage waste sorting, collection, and recycling, as well as public education and awareness. These steps are essential if we must make sustainable living part of our culture.

"Education and awareness are the bedrock of change. The transformation we seek can only happen when everyone understands their role and takes responsibility. That is why Walk for Nature remains so important. We will continue to work with governments and relevant stakeholders to create awareness on nature conservation and sustainable development across Nigeria.

"Beyond the Walk for Nature, NCF's commitment to youth engagement and waste management awareness is evident in our conservation education work. We currently have more than six hundred conservation clubs in schools across the country where we teach children about recycling, upcycling, and other valuable environmental practices. These lessons are helping to prepare them to participate meaningfully in the circular economy of the future."

She said through partnerships with corporate organisations, NCF has also donated waste bins to some schools across Lagos. These bins are not just waste receptacles they are learning tools that help children adopt responsible waste habits and see sustainability as a way of life. "I am glad that a donation of giant recycle bins to Yabatech by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is part of today's event.

"For us, Walk for Nature is not just a festive gathering or a symbolic walk. It is about inspiring sustained community action that leads to long-term environmental impact. At the core of everything we do is behavior change. If we can change how people think, we can change how they act. If we can change how they act, we can change the future of our environment. Everyone needs to be a conservationist. Every time you say no to single-use plastics, plant a tree, or teach someone about sustainability, you are helping to secure a sustainable future. Opt for reusable bags and bottles. Separate your waste at home. Support recycling initiatives in your community, buy in bulk and look for eco-friendly packaging, put pressure on manufacturers by making your voice heard

"Let's work together to build a Lagos where plastic pollution is a thing of the past and the future leads the way for a cleaner and healthier Nigeria,world and planet.

"Great Yabatech students, thank you for coming out to support this year's walk."

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of The Environment & Water Resources, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen lauded the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), for its "unwavering commitment to the preservation of nature and improvement of the quality of life of Nigerians, particularly Lagosians." This annual collaboration continues to deepen public understanding of environmental sustainability and the urgent need for responsible stewardship of our natural resources, he said.

In line with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda, he said, the State Government addresses issues regarding the environment, promoting Environmental Stewardship and ensuring Environmental Sustainability. The State is also developing a sector policy on wetland and biodiversity to ensure a balanced development, where the cause of nature is adequately mainstreamed into our development planning. These initiatives underscore our resolve to build a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos.

"Walk for nature is symbolic -- it connects us to the environment, reduces vehicular emissions, and reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect the planet. It also offers an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of our biodiversity and the importance of keeping it intact for future generations," he said.

"Nature has nourished, healed, and protected us for centuries. Now, it is our turn to nourish, heal, and protect nature by saying no to single-use plastics, supporting recycling, promoting a circular economy and embracing sustainable habits. Together, we can make Lagos a model city in the fight against plastic pollution."