Nigeria: 'I Will Fight for My Children', Regina Daniels Breaks Silence On Family Crisis

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has vowed to fight for her children and raise them by herself amid tension with her "ex-husband", billionaire politician, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In an emotional video shared on her official Facebook page early Wednesday morning, the 24-year-old actress revealed that she is going through emotional turmoil and sleepless nights.

"I am finally in front of the camera trying to explain my family's problem," she began.

"It's 5 a.m. in the morning, I had to wear this wig. It's 5 a.m., I haven't slept because I can't. My family is actually in turmoil. It's crazy, but we will come out of it."

The actress, who seemed determined to maintain composure throughout the video, said she drew courage to speak publicly after seeing the overwhelming support from her family and fans.

"What gave me the courage to make this video is that my family--my mom, my brothers, everybody--is fighting for me," she continued.

"My brother just started a petition, and in less than how many hours, a lot of people have signed up. That means it means work. This video shouldn't even exist in the first place."

Daniels then shifted to address her estranged husband directly, vowing to stand her ground and protect her children, regardless of the challenges ahead.

"I am going to fight for my children, Ned," she said firmly.

"I tried to be calm, I tried to let go, but I will fight for me. I will take them, I will raise them with or without your support. And you know I will do it, my love, ex-husband."

"This feels like I am acting, but guys, this is me," she said.

"If I haven't slept by 5 a.m., tell me why everyone else is moving on? I am not going to cry, oh--they don't use to do that in front of the camera. I like this video; it means I am tough, and I am not crying."

Despite the tension, Regina's tone softened as she made a heartfelt appeal to Nigerians to stop attacking her mother, veteran actress Rita Daniels, who has been receiving backlash online amid the unfolding drama.

"The main essence of this video is, please, stop insulting my mom, please," she pleaded.

Although Regina did not go into full details about the crisis, her marriage to Ned Nwoko has faced strain in recent months over alleged domestic abuse and substance abuse.

The couple, who got married in 2019 in a union that sparked nationwide controversy due to their wide age gap, share two young sons.