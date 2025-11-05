Nigeria: Federal Government Moves to Revive Ferry Transport in Niger Delta

The Federal Government has revealed plans to revitalise ferry transport services across the Niger Delta, as part of a broader strategy to improve connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.

At an inauguration ceremony held in Abuja, the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, launched the Project Development Committee for the proposed Niger Delta Ferry Services (NDFS), a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative designed to reconnect riverine communities and enhance trade along the region's waterways.

Momoh described the development as "a major step toward modernising the Niger Delta's transport infrastructure," emphasising that ferry transport once played a central role in mobility and commerce before the dominance of road networks.

"Many Niger Delta communities remain surrounded by water with limited access. Even with new projects like the coastal road, ferry services are essential to ensure that no community is left behind," the minister said.

He noted that the project aims to improve access to remote areas, stimulate local economies, and strengthen regional integration, adding that the committee will design an implementation framework to ensure sustainability and private sector participation.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Wale Edun, lauded the initiative as a continuation of the government's infrastructure renewal agenda.

He said an efficient water transport system tailored to the Niger Delta's terrain would ease movement, lower logistics costs, and attract investment.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe, said the plan reflects a "transformative vision" for a modern and sustainable ferry system that reduces travel time and unlocks new economic opportunities.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), represented by Ezeja Chidiebere, assured that the project would be closely monitored to avoid bureaucratic delays.

He announced the merger of the Project Steering Committee and the Project Development Team into a single unit -- the Project Development Committee -- to streamline operations.

The committee comprises representatives from the Ministries of Regional Development, Marine and Blue Economy, Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the ICRC.

The planned ferry service is expected to restore a vital transport link across the Niger Delta's waterways connecting isolated communities, facilitating trade, and promoting inclusive development in one of Nigeria's most economically strategic regions.