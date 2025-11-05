Nigeria: Solar Panel Manufacturer Boosts Local Production to Tackle Import Delays

Indigenous solar panel manufacturer LPV Technologies has announced plans to ramp up production of its TÜV-certified solar panels in Nigeria to meet growing local demand and eliminate delays associated with imported solar panels.

Speaking in Lagos, the Supply Chain manager at LPV Technologies, Vincent Eka, said the company's IEC-standard modules, now produced in Lagos, would ensure timely delivery and consistent quality for energy projects nationwide, addressing one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria's solar market: import delays.

"We recognise how urgent Nigeria's energy needs are," said Mr Olugbenga Odunlami, Group Head of Supply Chain at Levene Energy, owners of LPVT Technologies. "By manufacturing locally, we eliminate the long delays and uncertainties associated with imports, while delivering solar panels that meet globally recognised standards," Eka stated.

Eka further stated that the LPVT's solar panels are engineered not just for compliance, but for consequence, designed to thrive in Nigeria's real-world energy environments.

"From the heat-soaked rooftops of Lagos to the dust-laden outskirts of Sokoto, each panel is field-tested where energy matters most, ensuring resilience, reliability, and relevance beyond the lab. The result is a high-performance panel that delivers superior energy yield and long-term reliability."

"This move supports Nigeria's local content policy and empowers developers and installers with a dependable, premium-grade alternative to low-quality imports."

The statement also disclosed that LPVT's commitment to timely supply and consistent quality reshapes the solar procurement landscape.

"LPVT is helping Nigeria build a more resilient energy infrastructure by reducing dependency on foreign supply chains. The company's approach combines speed, quality, and accessibility, key ingredients for accelerating solar adoption nationwide.

"Besides solving logistical challenges, LPVT's local production model contributes to local job creation and industrial growth.

The company's Lagos-based facility is a hub of innovation, where Nigerian engineers and technicians collaborate to produce panels that rival global brands. This synergy between local talent and international standards is redefining the solar value chain in Nigeria."

In a market flooded with untraceable, low-grade solar imports, LPV Technologies is offering a certified alternative. Its TÜV SÜD-certified panels meet IEC standards and deliver superior performance in real-world conditions.

"Field tests conducted by several distributors and off-takers have consistently shown that our locally manufactured panels outperform imported alternatives," Vincent Eka, Supply Chain Manager at LPV Technologies.

"They are traceable, tested, trusted, and backed by Nigerian engineers who understand the terrain and the technology."