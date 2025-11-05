West Africa: Liberia to Compete in Inaugural West Africa Pickleball Championship

The Confederation of African Pickleball (CAP) has officially invited Liberia to participate in the inaugural West Africa Regional Pickleball Tournament, set for November 27-29, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

In a letter addressed on October 22, 2025, to the Liberia Pickleball Association, CAP emphasized the tournament's importance in promoting regional unity, showcasing athletic talent, and raising the standard of pickleball across West Africa. The event marks a major milestone for the sport's expansion on the continent.

In response, the Liberia Pickleball Association has announced a national qualification series to select players for the competition. The qualifier will take place this Sunday, November 9, at Invincible Sports Park in Monrovia.

Speaking to the Liberian Investigator on Tuesday at the SKD Sports Complex, Coach Norris Ben said the goal is to identify the best-performing athletes to represent Liberia. He revealed that due to financial constraints, the association will send only two players instead of the originally planned six.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have clubs across the country, and 16 players will participate in the qualifier," Ben said. "But because of limited resources, we can only afford to take two."

Ben called on the Government of Liberia and citizens to support the sport, stressing its potential to engage youth and diversify athletic opportunities.

"Not everyone will play football," he added. "I'm appealing to the government to support our sport."

Pickleball, a rapidly growing sport worldwide, combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a tennis-style net, using solid paddles and a perforated plastic ball similar to a wiffle ball.

Introduced in Liberia in 2024, pickleball is among the country's newest sports initiatives aimed at promoting youth engagement and recreational development nationwide.